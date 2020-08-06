Crazy summer not stopping Aquinas girls

One day after Memorial Day, Aquinas head girls basketball coach Nathan Wall was holding hour-long basketball workouts over Zoom as part of a skills development session.
That's not the only basketball the Monarchs have played this summer. Many of the players traveled to Hoffman Hoops, a year-round basketball training facility located in Gretna, on June 1 and 2.
Wall moved the skills development sessions from online to in-person on June 15 when the NSAA approved open gyms. The girls practiced social distancing with one player per hoop and no equipment sharing.
Wall also signed the Monarchs up for three team camps. Aquinas attended one in O'Neil earlier and traveled to Clarkson/Leigh and Concordia for additional time on the court.
The summer training will be key for the Monarchs who once again lose almost all of their starting lineup with four seniors graduating from last season.
"For the second straight season, we have to replace four varsity starters, so our goal is to help our girls get accustomed to new roles," Wall said. "We have some freshmen and sophomores that are ready to contribute on the varsity floor, so we need to also help them get adjusted to the speed and intensity of varsity competition."
Communication has proved to be one of the biggest hurdles, as teaching basketball over Zoom provides some obvious challenges. Still, Wall didn't want to waste any time and attempted to make the most of the opportunities available.
The players have also shown their dedication this summer with high attendance for Zoom and in-person workouts.
"The biggest challenge this summer was communication with my athletes," Wall said. "Everything was changing so fast, so to let them know as soon as I can that, 'Hey starting tomorrow, we can now do this and that, so we are going to start that as soon as we can.' Also, to run a skill development session over Zoom can be tricky."
The second-year Aquinas head coach watched the players over the computer and attempted to give corrections. It was better than nothing but still not ideal for footwork and post moves.
"I learned to be really descriptive with my words, because I couldn't necessarily demonstrate it to them being miles away," Wall said. "However, those challenges, I believe, will make me a better coach in the long run."
Aquinas returns some experience from last year with four juniors and three sophomores from the previous roster.
Incoming senior Madison Jelinek is the leading returning scorer after averaging almost six points per game. She was also second on the team in rebounding, hauling in over seven boards per game.
She also led the team in blocks with eight.
Other incoming seniors include Bethany Emswiler, Emma Sellers and Ali Hartman.
The dedication of the players showed in the early summer Zoom workouts. Players committed to attending one session a week over three weeks.
The Monarchs continued to attend workouts once they moved back to the gym.
"Our girls continue to come in once a week for an hour and go through a skill development session, but now they are able to have contact and guard each other," Wall said. "I have been extremely impressed with how dedicated they have been to improve themselves even during this time that is so unpredictable and inconsistent. I feel so blessed to have such a dedicated team."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
