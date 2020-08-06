Crazy summer not stopping Aquinas girls

Communication has proved to be one of the biggest hurdles, as teaching basketball over Zoom provides some obvious challenges. Still, Wall didn't want to waste any time and attempted to make the most of the opportunities available.

The players have also shown their dedication this summer with high attendance for Zoom and in-person workouts.

"The biggest challenge this summer was communication with my athletes," Wall said. "Everything was changing so fast, so to let them know as soon as I can that, 'Hey starting tomorrow, we can now do this and that, so we are going to start that as soon as we can.' Also, to run a skill development session over Zoom can be tricky."

The second-year Aquinas head coach watched the players over the computer and attempted to give corrections. It was better than nothing but still not ideal for footwork and post moves.

"I learned to be really descriptive with my words, because I couldn't necessarily demonstrate it to them being miles away," Wall said. "However, those challenges, I believe, will make me a better coach in the long run."