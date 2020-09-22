Cross Country: Tigers at Yutan, Scouts at Scotus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Butler at Yutan

East Butler cross country ran in a field of 70 in the boys field and nearly 60 in the girls race on Sept. 14 at Yutan.

The Tiger boys took eighth out of 12 teams at the event while the girls were seventh out of eight.

Colby Jelinek's of 19 minutes, 47.81 seconds was good enough for 22nd in the boys event. Jacob Rupp of Fort Calhoun took the boys title in 17:36.58 and Douglas County West edged out Louisville 42-43 for the team title. Fort Calhoun wasn't far behind with 47 points. DC West scoring runners took second, ninth, 11th, and 20th while Fort Calhoun's runners were first, third, 14th and 30th.

Other East Butler runners included Tye Clark in 32nd, Michael Polivka in 43rd, Justin Dvorak in 48th, Alex Pierce in 52nd and Carson Borgman in 66th.

Audrey Belew topped Tiger girls results in a time of 26:59.42 in 35th, just ahead of Lanae Aerts in 36th and Cassie Kubik in 37th.

Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald won gold in a time of 21:19.54. DC West also won the girls team trophy behind scoring runners in third, fourth, sixth and 10th. Ashland-Greenwod was a distant second, 24 points behind.