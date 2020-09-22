Cross Country: Tigers at Yutan, Scouts at Scotus

East Butler at Yutan
East Butler cross country ran in a field of 70 in the boys field and nearly 60 in the girls race on Sept. 14 at Yutan.
The Tiger boys took eighth out of 12 teams at the event while the girls were seventh out of eight.
Colby Jelinek's of 19 minutes, 47.81 seconds was good enough for 22nd in the boys event. Jacob Rupp of Fort Calhoun took the boys title in 17:36.58 and Douglas County West edged out Louisville 42-43 for the team title. Fort Calhoun wasn't far behind with 47 points. DC West scoring runners took second, ninth, 11th, and 20th while Fort Calhoun's runners were first, third, 14th and 30th.
Other East Butler runners included Tye Clark in 32nd, Michael Polivka in 43rd, Justin Dvorak in 48th, Alex Pierce in 52nd and Carson Borgman in 66th.
Audrey Belew topped Tiger girls results in a time of 26:59.42 in 35th, just ahead of Lanae Aerts in 36th and Cassie Kubik in 37th.
Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald won gold in a time of 21:19.54. DC West also won the girls team trophy behind scoring runners in third, fourth, sixth and 10th. Ashland-Greenwod was a distant second, 24 points behind.
Other Tiger girls were Lauren Sousek in 49th and Madison Spatz in 54th.
David City at Scotus
David City cross country competed at the Columbus Scotus Invite on Sept. 17.
Freshman Alex Thoendel led the boys team, placing 66th with a 21:31, Braxton Small finished 80th with a 22:42, Neil Olson took 95th with a 23:19, Tristan Schmit placed 114th with a 26:01, Kendall Schindler ran a 26:30 for 117th and Joey Scribner placed 120th with a 27:21.
David City finished 11th as a team.
David City also had three girls compete. Ava Neujahr placed 55th with a 31:51, Carly Schmid finished 60th with a 35:06 and Ashley Villalba-Pena took 62nd with a 35:52.
David City is in action next on Oct. 1 at the Aquinas Invite at the David City Golf Course.
