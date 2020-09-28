Cross Country Wrap: Aquinas boys raise another trophy

Colby Jelinek led the boys with a 46th place finish and time of 20:32. The Tigers placed 10th as a team out of 13.

Tye Clark placed 53rd with a 20:57, Justin Dvorak took 54th with a 20:58, Michael Polivka came in 58th with a 21:18, Alex Pierce ran a 21:44 for 63rd and Carson Borgman finished 82nd with a 24:32.

Barry Reuben of Adams Central won the meet with a time of 17:19, but Lincoln Christian finished first as a team.

Jessie Hurt of Minden won the gold medal with a 20:45, and Lincoln Christian took the team championship.

Sep. 24

North Bend Invite: Sebranek led the girl team again with a 30th-place finish and time of 26:31.

Kubik placed 33rd, Belew took 36th, Sousek came in 48th and Spatz finished 52nd. The East Butler girls finished 10th as a team.

Jelinek led the boys with a 23rd place finish, Polivka came in 29th, Pierce placed 32nd, Dvorak took 35th, Clark finished in 48th and Colby Jirovsky placed 53rd. The boys finished seventh as a team.

David City

Sep. 22