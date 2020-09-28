Cross Country Wrap: Aquinas boys raise another trophy

Aquinas
Sep. 24
North Bend Invite: Payton Davis added another gold medal last week, winning the North Bend invite with a time of 17 minutes, 2 seconds to lead the Monarchs to another victory.
Jake Witter placed third (18:04), Peter Sisco fourth (18:06), Will Eller eighth (18:32), Terrance Wachal 10th (18:51) and Xavier Fiala 14th (19:15).
Gianna Frasher led the girls with a seventh-place finish and time of 23:07 to lead the Monarchs to a fifth-place team finish.
Jocelyn Stara came in 13th with a 24:21, Meghan Burwell placed 22nd with a 25:51 and Cecilia Sisco came in 53rd with a 34:03.
Aquinas is in action next at its home invite at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the David City golf course.
East Butler
Sep. 22
Malcom Invite: Haley Sebranek led the East Butler girls with a 40th place finish at the Malcom Invite with a time of 26:33.
The Tigers struggled to compete as a team, finishing sixth out of six teams.
Audrey Belew placed 50th with a 27:47, Lanae Aerts took 51st with a 27:53, Lauren Sousek finished 59th with a 29:40, Cassie Kubik ran a 31:04 for 65th and Madison Spatz came in 68th with a 32:58.
Colby Jelinek led the boys with a 46th place finish and time of 20:32. The Tigers placed 10th as a team out of 13.
Tye Clark placed 53rd with a 20:57, Justin Dvorak took 54th with a 20:58, Michael Polivka came in 58th with a 21:18, Alex Pierce ran a 21:44 for 63rd and Carson Borgman finished 82nd with a 24:32.
Barry Reuben of Adams Central won the meet with a time of 17:19, but Lincoln Christian finished first as a team.
Jessie Hurt of Minden won the gold medal with a 20:45, and Lincoln Christian took the team championship.
Sep. 24
North Bend Invite: Sebranek led the girl team again with a 30th-place finish and time of 26:31.
Kubik placed 33rd, Belew took 36th, Sousek came in 48th and Spatz finished 52nd. The East Butler girls finished 10th as a team.
Jelinek led the boys with a 23rd place finish, Polivka came in 29th, Pierce placed 32nd, Dvorak took 35th, Clark finished in 48th and Colby Jirovsky placed 53rd. The boys finished seventh as a team.
David City
Sep. 22
Malcom Invite: Alex Thoendel led the Scouts with a 70th place finish and time of 22:40, Braxton Small finished in 76th with a 23:18, Tristan Schmit placed 85th with a 25:28, Angel Carias took 86th with a 25:30, Joe Scribner ran a 28:04 for 89th and Kendall Schindler came in 91st with a 30:05.
David City placed 13th as a team.
Ava Neujahr led the girls with a time of 32:32 for 67th place, Ashley Villalba-Pena came in 69th with a time of 36:54 and Carly Schmid finished in 70th wit ha 37:16.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
