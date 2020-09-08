Cross County Wrap: Davis third at Seward, boys seventh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis was third in a field of 101 runners at the Sept. 3 Seward Invite. Davis was the top Class D runner and the Monarch boys were the top Class D team.

Two Lincoln North Star runners took the top boys spots and led the Navigators to the team title. The Monarchs were seventh behind the likes of North Star, Omaha Skutt, Norfolk, Lincoln Christian, Norris, and Bennington.

Jake Witter was 31st, Will Eller 47th, Terrance Wachal 55th, Jude Yindrick 92nd and Timothy Duke 95th.

Gianna Frasher led the Aquinas girls in 39th and was followed by teammates Jocelyn Stara in 61st and Cecilia Sisco in 92nd. The Monarch girls did not have enough runners to post a team score. Jaedan Bunda of Skutt won the girls race by more than 13 seconds and Omaha Marian won the girls team standings by 29 points.

East Butler

Cassie Kubik led the East Butler with a 28th-place finish as the Tigers were fourth at Wisner-Pilger on Sept. 3. Haley Sebranek was 29th, Lanae Aerts 30th, Audrey Belew 35th, Lauren Sousek 38th and Madison Spatz 45th.