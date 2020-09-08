Cross County Wrap: Davis third at Seward, boys seventh

Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis was third in a field of 101 runners at the Sept. 3 Seward Invite. Davis was the top Class D runner and the Monarch boys were the top Class D team.
Two Lincoln North Star runners took the top boys spots and led the Navigators to the team title. The Monarchs were seventh behind the likes of North Star, Omaha Skutt, Norfolk, Lincoln Christian, Norris, and Bennington.
Jake Witter was 31st, Will Eller 47th, Terrance Wachal 55th, Jude Yindrick 92nd and Timothy Duke 95th.
Gianna Frasher led the Aquinas girls in 39th and was followed by teammates Jocelyn Stara in 61st and Cecilia Sisco in 92nd. The Monarch girls did not have enough runners to post a team score. Jaedan Bunda of Skutt won the girls race by more than 13 seconds and Omaha Marian won the girls team standings by 29 points.
East Butler
Cassie Kubik led the East Butler with a 28th-place finish as the Tigers were fourth at Wisner-Pilger on Sept. 3. Haley Sebranek was 29th, Lanae Aerts 30th, Audrey Belew 35th, Lauren Sousek 38th and Madison Spatz 45th.
The boys were eighth out of 14 and led by Tye Clark. Clark was 21st, Colby Jelinek 24th, Michael Polivka 42nd, Justin Dvorak 43rd, Alex Pierce 69th, Colby Jirovsky 81st, Carson Borgman 87th, Joe Urban 92nd and Jackson Bergman 113th.
David City
The David City boys were seventh at the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 3. Alex Thoendel led the Scouts with a 22nd-place finish, Braxton Small was 38th, Joey Scribner 47th, Angel Carias 48th, Tristan Schmit 52nd, Juan Ramirez 57th, Kendall Schindler 63 and Drew Langan 64th.
Schuyler's Hugo Ramon won the boys race and the Warriors were the boys team champions by one point over Columbus Lakeview.
Ava Neujahr led three David City girls in 32nd place. She was followed by Ashley Villalba-Pena in 38th and Carly Schmid in 39th.
Schuyler's Marison Deanda won the girls race and North Bend was the girls team champions.
