The David City Crossfire and Dynamite squared off head-to-head in the final game of a home triangular on June 22.

Both teams were coming off defeats to Central City in the first game of the triangular. The Crossfire scored a pair of runs in the first half and five runs in the fourth en route to a 7-0 victory.

"I thought we played them (Central City) a little bit better. Our defense was a little bit better and Faith Samek pitched good. They're pretty a good team. We just couldn't hit their pitcher," Crossfire head coach Dawn Bohuslavsky said. "She was too fast and we need to get better at that. This second one, we played a lot better. It took a little while to get our bats going there, but finally got them going. We had good defense. Overall it was a decent night for us."

It was a combined shutout for Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Madison Vandenberg. Both allowed just one hit and walked one batter in five combined innings.

Jordyn tossed three innings and struck out four Dynamite hitters. Vandenberg punched out one hitter in two innings.

"Madi (Vandenberg) I feel is getting better too as the year's coming," Dawn said. "She's getting a little bit faster, more speed and just more consistent as well. They're all supporting each other."

Faith Samek led a balanced Crossfire offense as six different players scored one run. Samek hit 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Despite entering eighth grade this fall, Samek has emerged as one of the most consistent hitters on the Crossfire going up against incoming high school seniors.

Along with her hitting, Samek pitched 4 and 2/3 innings versus Central City. She allowed six runs, one earned, on four walks, seven walks and five strikeouts.

"She's (Samek) fully grown already and she's just a good athlete," Dawn said. "She can compete just because she's fully grown and ready to go."

Crossfire took a 2-0 lead on a Samek RBI double and a Jordyn RBI single in consecutive at-bats in the first.

Samek singled to lead off the fourth and she came around to score on a Vandenberg RBI single after Samek stole second and took third on a wild pitch.

Lilly Collins crossed home plate on a wild pitch and Jordyn Vandenberg drove in Brookelynn Banholzer on a sacrifice fly to left field. Crossfire extended the advantage to 7-0 on a Collins hit by pitch with the bases loaded and a wild pitch scoring Lizzie Roh.

"In the first game, we couldn't get the bats going so that affected us but second game we hit a lot better," Jordyn said. "I would say overall we fielded pretty well. We just couldn't get the bats going the first game."

As she enters her senior season with Aquinas Catholic, Jordyn is preparing to step up as a leader as the team's top returning hitter.

"I want to be a leader and be very vocal on the field and help us get bats going and just be super vocal," Jordyn said.

The victory snapped the Crossfire's four-game losing streak. Last weekend, the Crossfire competed in the Broken Bow Tournament.

Over the weekend, the Crossfire started by beating Sandhills Storm 12-3 before they also won games against Morrill County and Dannebrog.

Against Sandhills, Banholzer led the team with three hits and Jordyn finished with a team-high four RBIs. The team finished with 11 hits.

Samek pitched four innings for the Crossfire and finished with three strikeouts while only allowing four hits and three runs in the win.

In the second game, the Crossfire beat Morrill County 13-1. The Crossfire recorded 10 hits with Samek having two. Rebecca Wacker and Ainsley Wollmer finished with two RBIs each.

Jordyn pitched in the win, she finished with four strikeouts, two hits, two walks and one run allowed in a three-inning outing.

The Crossfire would finish the day with an 11-0 over Dannebrog. The team finished with 10 hits and Jordyn led the team with three RBIs.

Vandenberg earned the win in the circle after striking out two and only allowing two hits and one walk.

The Crossfire would then fall to Force to end their run in the Broken Bow Tournament.

Force earned a 5-4 win on the day after holding the Crossfire to just six hits with Vandenberg recording three.

Samek finished with the loss after pitching five innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks. She would also finish with five strikeouts.

The Crossfire play at Aurora for a doubleheader Thursday as they look to gain momentum before the state tournament on July 7-9.

"We want to hit super good," Jordyn said. "If we do super good at state, it'll help carry on to the fall so that'll help us want to do good in the fall and the confidence if we do good."

The Dynamite endured some tough luck in the defeat. Meagan Jahde and Danica Watts reached base on a hit by pitch and an error, respectively, in the first. Both were left stranded as Jordyn struck out the next three batters.

An Autumn Lindsley single and a walk from Natalie Robak put two on with two down, but a force out at third ended the threat.

In the fourth, Rylie Carter reached on an error and Nicole Martensen walked to put two on. The Dynamite then grounded into three straight force outs at third base to retire the side.

"It was kind of opposite of what our problems have been all summer long. Typically, our defense has struggled where (June 22) I thought we made some really good plays, but we couldn't get anything going offensively," Dynamite head coach Greg Jahde said. "Offensively hasn't necessarily been a problem this summer. We've been able to score runs, but (June 22) was just a reverse of that."

Watts pitched four innings in the start for the Dynamite. She allowed seven runs, five earned, on six hits and three walks. Watts struck out three Crossfire hitters.

"Danica (Watts) gave us exactly what I expected of her. There were a couple times that the defense did let us down (June 22)," Greg said. "The score wouldn't have been 7-0. A few of those runs were unearned on her part."

The defense made some nice plays behind Watts at third base with Rylie Carter and Martensen after she moved to left field from catcher.

"We have some girls that can play a number of positions. They can play pretty much anywhere you put them and they're going to get the job done," Greg said. "We're just trying to find the right combination of what's going to be the best for the team coming August with fall ball starting. That's really what the summer's about, experimenting with things and seeing what's going to be best for the team going forward."

The Dynamite hosted Garland for a doubleheader on Monday. The Dynamite will conclude the summer by hosting the SLS League Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.