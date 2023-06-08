The David City Crossfire softball improved to 8-1-1 on the season after winning all four games in Saturday's Milt Bemis Memorial Tournament.

They defeated the Blue Springs Lightning 8-0, Adams Outlaws 8-7 and Washington Kansas 6-1 in Pool B play to earn a spot in the championship game against the Pool A winner Sandhills Storm.

Behind a complete game from Jordyn Bohuslavsky in the circle and a three-run second inning, the Crossfire won 4-2 to finish as the tournament champions.

"We played really good defense. Our pitching was pretty good," Crossfire head coach Dawn Bohuslavsky said. "Our batting overall was a little sporadic, but enough big hits and walks to win."

Faith Samek opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI ground out to score Danica Bohuslavsky after she led the game off with a walk.

In the second, Lizzie Roh and Ainsley Wollmer opened the frame with walks. After back-to-back outs and a Danica single, the bases were loaded for Bianca Romshek.

The Crossfire catcher was plunked by a pitch to make it 2-0. Samek and Jordyn drew consecutive walks to make it 4-0 after two innings.

Sandhills scored a run in the third on a fielder's choice and a run in the sixth on an RBI double, but that would be the closest the Storm would get.

In six innings, Jordyn allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

"Jordyn was able to pitch complete games and do well in the first and last games," Dawn said. "She's continuing to build her stamina as she is the backup pitcher for the high school season."

David City scored five runs in the final inning of play to defeat Washington Kansas 6-1. It opened the fifth with four consecutive hits, including three straight singles from Danica, Romshek and Samek.

Samek drove in a run before Jordyn delivered the big knock with a two-run double to make it 4-1. Roh walked in a run and she scored on an error on the next ball in play.

Madison Vandenberg pitched the bulk of the game, tossing 3 and 1/3 innings allowing no runs on two hits. She walked two and struck out one hitter.

"Madison Vandenberg came in the second and third games and pitched very well too, which also really helped our team," Dawn said.

Samek and Jordyn each hit 2-for-3 with Jordyn doubling twice and driving in two runs. Samek and Wollmer drove in one run each.

Crossfire faced a 5-0 deficit heading to the bottom of the first against the Adams Outlaws. David City responded with four runs in the home half on RBI singles from Samek and Jordyn and an inside-the-park two-run home run from Roh.

They tied the game on a Jordyn RBI single. Roh scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to make it 6-5.

Outlaws tied the game on an RBI double in the fourth and they entered the bottom of the fifth with the lead after an RBI single.

Vandenberg singled in the home half to represent the tying run. Roh launched her second inside-the-park two-run home run to complete an 8-7 walk-off win for the Crossfire.

"Lizzie's (Roh) home runs were huge for that game as we kind started in a hole. The first one helped get us back in it along with some other good hits," Dawn said. "We came from behind by one in the bottom of the last to win with her second one and we probably don't make it to the championship game if we don't win that pool game."

In the first game of the day, the Crossfire run-ruled the Lightning 8-0 behind 13 hits from 10 different players.

Vandenberg singled home Danica and Samek hit a two-run single to make it 3-0 after one inning. They each brought in a run in the third on a Vandenberg RBI single and Blue Springs error on a line drive from Samek.

A Lightning error in the fourth increased the lead to 6-0. Masek singled home a pair of runners to close out the game in the sixth.

The Crossfire played a doubleheader at Seward before competing in a USSSA Softball district tournament Friday-Sunday in West Point.

"The team has started out really well for blending younger players with older ones. There's a lot of talent, young and old, on the team," Dawn said. "What's impressed me so far is our batting is pretty solid one through nine and we have a lot of speed. We have depth with 17 players on the team. We also have depth at pitcher and catcher, which is a big key."