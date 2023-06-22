COLUMBUS - The David City Crossfire competed in the USSSA Class C State Tournament at Gerrard Park in Columbus. They began in pool play playing two games round-robin before moving into bracket play.

On Friday, the Crossfire secured a 9-0 shutout win over Nebraska Force before suffering a 7-0 defeat to St. Paul in Saturday's pool play finale.

In the first round of the bracket, the Crossfire fell to the eventual state champion Stampede 11-4 moving David City into the loser's bracket on Sunday. For the third time in four days, Polk County defeated the Crossfire winning 6-4 to advance.

"We definitely lacked energy (Saturday), but came back (Sunday) with good energy," Crossfire head coach Dawn Bohuslavsky said. "Just had one bad inning there, but I was proud that we at least played tough, played hard. We just played them on (June 14) and we lacked energy there too, so at least we played them tougher this time."

David City jumped out to an early lead on a Slammers error that scored Danica Bohuslavsky. Polk County tied the game in the home half with an RBI single off starter Jordyn Bohuslavsky.

Ainsley Wollmer led off the second inning with a solo home run to left on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. It was the outfielder's first home run of the summer to put the Crossfire back into the lead.

The advantage stretched to 4-1 in the third as two runs scored on a fielder's choice.

Polk County answered for five runs with two outs in the bottom half. A two-run single, a two-run double and a Crossfire error put the Slammers into the lead 6-4.

Wollmer singled in the fourth and Grace Masek doubled in the fifth, but both were left stranded as the game reached the time limit in the bottom of the fifth.

The Crossfire defeated the Storm 9-0 in three innings as Bianca Romshek and Madison Vandenberg posted two-hit games. Romshek and Jordyn tallied two RBIs.

Jordyn hit a two-run double and Vandenberg lined an RBI single to put David City into a 3-0 lead. Lizzie Roh grounded an RBI single through the left side and she came around to score on an error.

After a lightning delay, Danica drove in Masek on an RBI double. In the next at-bat, Romshek lined a two-run single to right to make it 8-0. Vandenberg scored on a wild pitch in the third for the final run of the game.

In the circle, Jordyn and Vandenberg combined for three shutout innings allowing just one hit. Dawn said she felt the two pitched pretty good over the weekend.

"There were some tough teams here. They're probably some top-10 Class C teams in the fall and they just had some good batters," Dawn said. "We had a few errors, but they were hitting them hard. A lot of good batters here, good teams. We kind of struggled giving up hits and some errors, but overall they pitched the best they could."

St. Paul defeated the Crossfire 7-0 with two runs in the first and five runs in the third, all against Jordyn. She finished pitching 2 and 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Danica led off the game with a single for David City's only hit. Jordyn and Vandenberg walked to load the bases in the first, but a flyout and a strikeout ended the inning.

Crossfire scored four runs in the first inning against Stampede on a two-run home run from Jordyn, an RBI single from Brookelynn Banholzer and a Wollmer RBI double.

However, the Stampede scored the final 11 runs of the game on 10 hits and two walks. They hit two doubles and a two-run home run.

"This is a different tournament because you had to bat all new players, so that makes it a little bit different but all the teams have to do that though. We're used to batting just nine," Dawn said. "Faith Samek was a 12-and-under and was too young and couldn't play in this tournament, so we lost one of our top batters there. That makes a little bit of a difference there too."

On June 14, David City lost 4-2 and 10-3 to Polk County in a doubleheader. In game one, Danica scored on an error and Romshek scored on a passed ball.

Faith Samek drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning of game two to get the Crossfire on the board in the second. Lilly Collins scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to cut the deficit to 3-2. David City's final run came in the fifth on an RBI single from Vandenberg.

The Crossfire's record is 15-9. They'll compete in a home triangular on Thursday against Central City and the Dynamite.