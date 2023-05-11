Clayton Zavodny led the Scout golf team on May 1 in David City's home triangular.

Also competing in the triangular was Shelby-Rising City and Twin River. The Scouts took first with a team score of 166, and Shelby-Rising City took third with 224.

Zavodny had the best score of the three among schools after shooting a 37 on the day.

Keaton Busch and Xavier Boss had the second best score for David City with a 42. The final Scout to make the team score cut was Jesse Divis with a 45.

For Shelby-Rising City, Kole Eickmeier shot a 48. Leyton Voss finished with a 58. The final two team score spots went to Ethan Fjell and Cohen Calahan as the duo both shot a 59.

Zavodny also led the Scouts on May 4 in the Southern Nebraska Conference meet.

Zavody shot a 78 on the day leading David City to a fifth place finish with 359 team points. Sandy Creek took first with 340.

Busch finished with a 92 and Cameron Hlvaoc took the third team score spot with a 94. The final spot went to Divis with a 95.

Boss finished as the alternate score after shooting a 106.

The Huskies were back in action on May 5 in the York Invite.

As a team the Huskies shot a 455 being led by Fjell's 109. Eickmeier shot a 112.

The final two spots went to Voss' 115 and Calahan's 119.

Both teams were also in action Monday (after print deadline), the Huskies competed in the Crossroads Conference Tournament and David City was at the Fremont Bergan quad. David City also was in action on Tuesday (after print deadline) in the Fullerton Invite.

The Scouts will be back in action on May 16 for their district tournament.

Aquinas Central golf

The Monarch golf team was in action on Saturday for the Centennial Conference meet.

Aquinas finished with a team score of 445 for 10th place with Lincoln Christian taking first with 312.

Jaylin Jakub finished with silver on the day after shooting a 74. Seth Hlavac finished with a 113.

Emma Prochaska and Cecilia Sisco were the final two golfers for the Monarchs with Prochaska shooting a 120 and Sisco finishing with 138.

Aquinas' next outing is set for Thursday in the Schuyler Invite from Leigh.