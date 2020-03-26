David City boys basketball: Building Culture

Senior Brock Tiemeyer led David City with nine points a game.

Injuries may have led to some of the troubles for the Scouts.

Rarely did David City have its full team suiting up to play. Combine the physical ailments with other interruptions and the recipe for a rough season was in place.

"I felt like we did not reach our full potential this year," Carlson said. "We had a few distractions this year that I felt like took away from our product on the court.

"I felt like one of our problems we had to overcome this year was staying healthy. It seemed like under half of our games this year we actually had our full team suiting up. In games where we had our full lineup, and were consistent, our product on the floor was a lot better."

With finishing the season 2-20, David City clearly had its fair share of rough times. But the Scouts learned many lessons through the hard times that they hope set them up for success in the future.