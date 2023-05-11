The David City boys claimed the team title on May 4 in the Fillmore Central Invite while also walking away from the meet with five golds.

The Scouts finished the day with 130 team points, 24 points ahead of Malcolm in second place.

For the David City boys, three of their first place finish came in relays and their other two came from Caden Denker.

Caden took the top spot in both the 100 and 200. In the 100, he finished the race in 11.81 seconds and in the 200, Caden crossed the finish line at 23.40.

Caden also helped both the 400 and 1600 relay teams claim gold.

The 400 team of Caden, Reese Svoboda, Braxten Osantowski and Brock Dubbs finished the relay in 44.97 seconds.

In the 1600, Caden, Svoboda and Osantowski joined Barret Andel to win gold with a time of 3:41.30.

The David City boys' final gold went to the 3200 relay team of Brayden Johnson, Garret Small, Brittin Valentine and Kendall Schindler. The boys finished the race with a time of 9:30.95.

David City also added eight more top three finishes in the meet.

The first came from Alex Thoendel in the 800, where he finished 1.18 seconds behind first place. Thoendel finished in second with a time of 2:13.97 seconds. Johnson also competed in the 800 and claimed third with a time of 2:18.36.

Cohen Denker placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.55 seconds.

The 401 relay team of Jason White, Blake Lukert, Andrew Fuller and Dominic Prothman claimed bronze after finishing with a time of 3:41.30.

In the pole vault, Barret finished in third place with a mark of 11-00. Svoboda also added an individual medal by taking second in the long jump with a leap of 19-02.50.

Svoboda's day wasn't done yet, as he and Cohen each placed in the top three of the triple jump.

Cohen finished the event with a mark of 41-02.50 for silver and Svoboda recorded a 40-01 for bronze.

The David City girls also had a successful outing in the Fillmore Central Invite.

The lady Scouts also finished with five golds in the meet and took third in the team score with 113 team points. Centennial took the top spot with 119 points.

Kambri Andel led the Scouts taking gold in the 200 and long jump. Kambri finished the 200 in 27.85 seconds, she also recorded a mark of 17-05 in the long jump.

The other three first place finishes came in the 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump.

In the 300 hurdles, Kamryn Behrns finished with a time of 53.70 seconds to take first.

Kailey Blum took first in the high jump with a leap of 4-11 and Avery Couch had a mark of 35-02 in the triple jump.

David City also had nine more top three finishes including a third place finish from Kambri in the 100 with a time of 13.44 seconds.

The Scouts added two individual silver with Meagan Jahde placing second in the 400 with a time of 1:04.68 and Hannah Gangwish claiming second in the 800 with a time of 2:57.05.

Ava Daro took the final individual top three finish after placing third in the 100 hurdles in 18.29 seconds.

The final four top three finishes went to relay teams starting with the 401 relay team of Chloe Foss, Grace Eickmeier, Ashley Villalba and Natalie Robak taking second with a time of 1:05.38.

The 1600 relay team took third in the event as Kambri, Behrns, Blum and Jahde finished with a time of 4:28.59.

The final top three finish went to 400 relay team of Jahde, Daro, Blum and Jadyn Bowman taking third in 53.50 seconds.

David City's next time out is set for Thursday with the Scouts competing at home in their district meet.