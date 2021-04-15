David City boys second at Aquinas

A handful of top-five finishes from Scout athletes helped the David City boys track and field team earn an overall runner-up finish April 5 at the Aquinas Invite.

Boys track coach Drew Rodine said the team’s result was a credit to the competitors performing up to expectation while having a few surprises on the day.

“We had athletes finishing where they were projected or better in a lot of events, and they are continuing to improve individual times and distance,” Rodine said.

Caden Denker took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.76 seconds. Additionally, Jack McKay finished third in the same event (12.15).

Denker and McKay were the top two in the 200. Denker won another gold in 23.05 while McKay was just behind at 23.70.

Later, Denker won his third gold of the afternoon when he crossed the 400 in 52.38 and took first. Clayton Harris added another gold when he was first in the 800 in 2:16.53.

Denker was the runner-up in the triple jump in 40 feet, 7 inches. Dylan Vodicka finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33). He also took third in the 300 hurdles (43.58).