David City boys second at Aquinas
David City boys second at Aquinas

Angel Carias

David City sophomore Angel Carias completes a lap in the 1600-meter run April 5 at the Aquinas Invite.

A handful of top-five finishes from Scout athletes helped the David City boys track and field team earn an overall runner-up finish April 5 at the Aquinas Invite.

Boys track coach Drew Rodine said the team’s result was a credit to the competitors performing up to expectation while having a few surprises on the day.

“We had athletes finishing where they were projected or better in a lot of events, and they are continuing to improve individual times and distance,” Rodine said.

Caden Denker took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.76 seconds. Additionally, Jack McKay finished third in the same event (12.15).

Denker and McKay were the top two in the 200. Denker won another gold in 23.05 while McKay was just behind at 23.70.

Later, Denker won his third gold of the afternoon when he crossed the 400 in 52.38 and took first. Clayton Harris added another gold when he was first in the 800 in 2:16.53.

Denker was the runner-up in the triple jump in 40 feet, 7 inches. Dylan Vodicka finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33). He also took third in the 300 hurdles (43.58).

The 1600-meter relay team, which consisted of Harris, McKay, Seth Golden and Vodicka, wound up in third (3:57.37). Harris later teamed up with Barrett Andel, Keaton Kloke and Alex Thoendal for fourth in the 3200 relay (10:06.39).

Vodicka took third in the high jump with a distance of 5-10. Additionally, Drew Langan ended up in sixth in the same event at exactly five feet.

James Escamilla took seventh in the shot put (36-6). In the pole vault, Mikah Mittleder finished in seventh (8-0). Angel Carias took eighth in the 1600 (5:55.53).

David City competed against Aquinas Catholic, Northwest, Humphrey, Clarkson-Leigh, Schuyler and Lutheran.

Rodine praised Denker’s performances in the sprints and jumps while also noting the efforts of Vodicka in the hurdles and high jump. He also said McKay and Harris had strong results at Aquinas Invite.

“We are seeing a lot of great work from our athletes and it shows on the track,” Rodine said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

