David City boys track performs strong at Malcolm despite injuries

The Scouts headed into the Malcolm Triangular March 29 with a handful of athletes recovering from some injuries. Still, the David City boys track team took first place in five different events.

Dylan Vodicka finished in first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.78 seconds. He also took first in the 300 hurdles (45.51).

Caden Denker ended up in the top spot in the 100 (11.38). Jack McKay took fourth in the same event (11.67).

Denker also wound up first in the 200 (22.91) while McKay was third (23.59).

Clayton Harris placed first in the 800 (2:19.22).

“The boys competed really well on Monday (March 29) and many achieved new (personal record) times and distances,” Boys Track and Field Coach Drew Rodine said.

Additionally, Seth Golden was the runner-up in the long jump (18-11.50). He also took fifth in the high jump (5-2.00).

Barrett Andel and Mikah Mittleder finished in second and third, respectively, in the pole vault (8-00.00 and 7-6.00).

In the shot put, James Escamilla placed fourth (36-6.00).

Vodicka finished third in the discus throw (103-01) while Escamilla was fourth (93-06).