David City boys track: Strength in numbers

"Jack McKay is a sophomore that showed great potential throughout the season last year," Rodine said. "We feel that he will be one that will contribute to the team even more this upcoming season. Ethan Dietrich is a senior that also showed some great improvement in his throws. He works really hard, and we look forward to what see how his senior season will unfold. We have a pretty big group of freshman that could fill in some roles, so it will be exciting to see how they contribute to the team."

Though somewhat unproven, the pieces appear to be in place for contention in the team standings at most meets.

"This is a team that will make sure everyone on the team does their part," Rodine said. "We have athletes that have set their individual goal, but they know to achieve that goal they will need to have team support during practice and at meets. The athletes want success for their teammates, which will lead to success in the team standings."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

