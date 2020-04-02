David City boys track: Strength in numbers

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.
David City boys track believes it has strength in numbers during the 2020 season.
The Scouts have 25 athletes out and are hoping more athletes opens up more scoring opportunities in multiple events.
Putting together a successful season means upperclassmen providing leadership and other stepping up and contributing in their own way.
"We have some great upperclassman that will support teammates and push the team to always keep them motivated," head coach Drew Rodine said. "We have a larger number of athletes this year, which will give us an opportunity to have more athletes compete in events that we couldn't before."
Senior Clayton Denker is one of those upperclassmen in position to lead the way. He placed seventh in the 400-meter dash last year at state and competed in the 200.
He was also on the 1600 relay which returns multiple legs.
"He is a great competitor that has worked really hard in the offseason to reach some goals that he has set for himself," Rodine said.
Junior Christian Faz is the other returning state qualifier for David City. He competed in the triple jump in Omaha and is aiming at a return to Burke Stadium.
"He has competed in some offseason camps and competitions to help get himself ready for another chance to compete in Omaha," Rodine said.
Senior Hunter Behrns is another athlete to watch out for. Rodine said Behrns has set major goals for the new year and was showing another level in training before everything was shut down in the middle of March.
Behind that trio there are junior Dylan Vodicka and freshman Caden Denker that are either proven performers or expected to eventually find that role. Vodicka has the potential for several events with hurdles likely his strongest. Denker distinguished his skills in junior high and may be ready for varsity competition right away.
There are also several other athletes that David City plans on seeing step up and fill big shoes.
"Jack McKay is a sophomore that showed great potential throughout the season last year," Rodine said. "We feel that he will be one that will contribute to the team even more this upcoming season. Ethan Dietrich is a senior that also showed some great improvement in his throws. He works really hard, and we look forward to what see how his senior season will unfold. We have a pretty big group of freshman that could fill in some roles, so it will be exciting to see how they contribute to the team."
Though somewhat unproven, the pieces appear to be in place for contention in the team standings at most meets.
"This is a team that will make sure everyone on the team does their part," Rodine said. "We have athletes that have set their individual goal, but they know to achieve that goal they will need to have team support during practice and at meets. The athletes want success for their teammates, which will lead to success in the team standings."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
