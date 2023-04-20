David City boys track and field took home the Milford Invite title on April 11 with 98 points, finishing five points ahead of runner-up Wilber-Clatonia.

The Scout boys featured five gold medals. Caden and Cohen Denker combined for three gold medals and the boys 400 and 1600-meter relay teams also won their races.

The girls team was led by the 1600 relay team that won gold. Kambri Andel and Meagan Jahde took home silver medals.

Caden continued his dominance in the 200 and 400, winning the 200 by 1.19 seconds and the 400 by 1.6 seconds. The senior clocked in at 22.09 seconds in the 200 and 53.04 seconds in the 400.

Cohen won his first hurdles goal, completing the 110 race in 16.59 seconds. The freshmen defeated Milford sophomore Gavin Piening by 0.11 seconds. He also earned bronze in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.52 seconds and he placed fourth in the triple jump at 40 feet, 1.5 inches.

In the 400 relay, Reese Svoboda, Caden, Braxten Osantowski and Brock Dubbs sprinted past Ashland-Greenwood by 0.5 seconds to claim gold with a time of 45.23 seconds.

Svoboda, Braxten Osantowski, Barrett Andel and Ethan Buresh-Marick comprised the winning 1600 relay team with a time of 3 minutes, 49.09 seconds. They beat Raymond Central's team by 1.42 seconds.

Jahde, Kamryn Behrns, Addison Kuhlman and Andel posted a 1600 relay time of 4:30.79, winning the race by 3.16 seconds over Milford.

Brock Dubbs sprinted to a silver in the 100 clocking in at 11.44 seconds. The junior finished 0.12 seconds behind Ashland-Greenwood senior Nathan Upton.

Barrett Andel secured a silver medal in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet. He was joined on the medal stand by teammate Garrett Small, who placed fourth at 10-6.

Kambri added another silver medal to her collection this season, posting a 100 time of 12.8 seconds. Centennial's Savannah Horne won the race at 12.41 seconds. The freshman took home bronze in the 200 with a time of 27.47 seconds.

Jahde completed the 400 in 1:04.62, finishing only behind Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning. Ashley Villalba earned bronze in the shot put with a mark of 33.4.75 and Hailey Glodowski completed the two-mile in 15:15.21, good for third.

Addison Rands collected two medals beginning with a bronze in the triple jump at 31-4 followed by a fourth-place medal in the 800 with a time of 2:53.92.

Daren Vodicka and Osantowski secured the only fourth-place medals on the boys team. Vodicka placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.74 seconds. Osantowski finished behind Cohen in the 300 hurdles in fourth at 46.37 seconds.

Kailey Blum took home the medals on the girls team with three. Blum sprinted to a fourth-place finish in the 100 clocking in at 13.54 seconds. The sophomore cleared the high jump bar at 4-6, good for fourth. Blum rounded out the medal stand in the 200 with a sixth-place time of 28.73 seconds.

Jahde, Kambri, Trinity Boss and Ava Daro recorded the fourth-fastest 400 relay time at 54.25 seconds.

Svoboda medaled in the 200 and the triple jump, placing fifth in both events. The sophomore recorded a 200 time of 23.9 seconds and a triple jump of 39-11.5.

Also earning fifth place medals was Hunter Faz, Keaton Kloke and Brayden Johnson. Faz crossed the finish line of the 100 in 11.8 seconds. Kloke completed the 3200 in 11:37.96 and Johnson cleared the high jump bar at 5-4.

Kuhlman and Behrns rounded out the David City girls medalists. Kuhlman placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-6.5 and Behrns medaled in the 300 hurdles with a sixth-place time of 53.99 seconds.

Alex Thoendel posted a 1600 time of 5:17.35, good for a sixth-place medal. Johnson, Neil Olson, Small and Kendall Schindler finished sixth in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:17.88.

David City competed in the Centennial Invite on Tuesday (after print deadline), Its next meet is Thursday at the Schuyler Invite.