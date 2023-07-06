The David City Crossfire softball team lost their 11th game of the season on June 25 following four consecutive wins.

On June 29, the Crossfire was able to get back into the win with a 13-2 win at Aurora.

David City started strong with three runs in the first and one in the second to lead 4-0 heading into the third inning.

The Crossfire would have an offensive showcase in the third inning which was kicked off by a lead-off triple from Brookelynn Banholzer who was brought home in by an Ainsley Wollmer double in the next at-bat.

The next two crossfire batters would reach base on a dropped third strike and getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Riley Campbell would drive in two runs off a double in the next plate appearance. Kaitlyn Schneider would then clear the bases with a two-RBI single.

Schneider would later score on a single from Danica Bouhuslavsky to make it 10-0 with just one out in the top of the third. Both Faith Samek and Maddie Vandenberg would hit RBI singles and Wollmer would record another RBI in the inning on a fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the fourth, Aurora was able to score two runs but that was simply not enough to stay in the game with David City earning the 13-2 win in just three innings.

Overall, The Crossfire finished with 10 hits as a team including two from Vandenberg, Banholzer and Samek. Vandenberg and Banholzer would also join Campbell and Schneider with two RBIs each.

Samek would earn the start and pitch the first two innings in the win where she would allow just one hit and walk while striking out three. Banholzer would pitch the final inning and allow two runs on one hit and two walks.

The win puts the Crossfire at 20-11-1 on the season.

David City was also in action on Wednesday for a home triangular with Gresham and West Point GACC (after print deadline) to close out the regular season.