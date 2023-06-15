The David City Crossfire softball continued their tournament success in the 2023 season with a second-place finish at districts in West Point.

The Crossfire finished the tournament with a 5-2 record with both losses coming to the Oakland Rockets.

David City started the tournament on Friday with a 10-0 win over Logan View. The game only lasted four innings with the Crossfire scoring four runs in the first, three in the second and three in the fourth to secure the 10-0 win.

Lizzy Roh and Brookelynn Banholzer each led the team with two RBI. Jordyn Bohuslavsky pitched all four innings for David City finishing with a three-hit shutout where she struck out five batters.

David City would then best Tekamah-Herman 12-4 on Saturday. The game lasted five innings with the Crossfire taking an early 6-0 lead after the second inning. The team would add four more runs in the third to lead 10-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Tekamah-Herman scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 10-1. Neither team would score again until the fifth with the Crossfire scoring two and Tekamah-Herman adding three to finish the game at 12-4.

Jordyn led the team with four RBI and Danica Bohuslavsky added three. Jordyn pitched all five innings in the game allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.

The Crossfire would suffer their first of the tournament on Saturday against the Rockets in a 4-3 game.

David City led 2-1 after the first but the Rockets were able to score two runs in the second to take a 3-2 lead. Both teams would add one more run in the sixth as Oakland pulled out the 4-3 win. Jordyn recorded two RBIs in the loss and pitched seven innings for David City. In the seven innings, she allowed four runs on six hits and one walk, she also struck out five batters.

In the elimination bracket, David City bested the Lightning 9-5. David City held a 6-2 lead after the second inning, both teams would add three more runs in the fourth but David City pulled out the win.

Both Jordyn and Banholzer finished with two RBIs each in the win.

Jordyn also picked up the win in the circle for the Crossfire after pitching four innings and only allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, she would also finish with two strikeouts.

The Crossfire would pick up another 9-5 win to start their Sunday against the NEN Vipers.

David City trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning but struck back with four runs in the bottom of the inning and three in the third.

Jordyn and Maddie Vandenberg each recorded two RBI each in the win. Jordyn also was credited with the win as a pitcher where she threw two innings and allowed seven hits, one walk and five runs while striking out two batters.

In the elimination bracket final, David City earned their way to the finals with an 8-6 over the Wayne Dirt Devils.

Wayne started fast by taking a 4-0 lead after the first inning and the Crossfire would cut the lead to 4-2 in the third and take an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the fifth. The Dirt Devils would score their final run in the bottom of the inning.

Faith Samek and Danica each led the team with RBI. Jordyn finished with the win in the circle by pitching 4 and 2/3 innings where she allowed seven hits, three walks and two runs to seal a rematch for the Crossfire and Rockets.

In the finals, Oakland beat the Crossfire 6-2. The Rockets led 2-0 going into the third and both teams scored two runs in the inning.

Oakland added one run in the fifth and seventh to secure the 6-2 win. Samek recorded both RBI for the Crossfire.

Jordyn pitched all seven innings for David City and allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in the loss.

The silver at districts allows the Crossfire to play in the Class C USA Softball State Tournament in Hastings starting on July 7.

After the game in West Point, David City sat at 14-4-1 overall. On Wednesday, the Crossfire competed in a doubleheader against Osceola-Polk (after print deadline).

David City's next outing is set for June 16 in Columbus for the USSSA Class C State Tournament.