The David City Crossfire softball team started its 2023 season winning four of the first six games and took silver in the Wahoo Tournament on Sunday.

The Crossfire first took to the field on May 23 at Twin River. David City would win with ease in a 20-0 victory.

David City ended the game in just three innings after scoring 12 runs in the first, two in the second and four in the third while also holding Twin River scoreless.

In the win, David City recorded 10 hits including two from Danica Bohuslavsky, Bianca Romshek and Faith Samek. Danica and Romshek each added three RBI along with Lizzie Roh.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky was in the circle for Crossfire where she pitched three innings allowing zero hits and runs while only walking one and sitting down three batters on strikes.

The Crossfire girls then started play in the Wahoo Tournament against the Waverly Heat on Friday.

David City would again end the game early in an 11-1 outing that ended after the top of the fourth. The Crossfire scored seven runs to start the game in the bottom of the first after the Heat took a 1-0 lead.

The Crossfire would then score one run in the second and three in the third to take a 10-run lead into the fourth.

David City had eight hits in the game including two from Roh and Ainsley Wollmer. Roh also led the three with three RBI.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky pitched all four innings for the Crossfire in the win only allowing three hits and one run. She would also record a strikeout in the win.

On Saturday, the Crossfire bested the Nebraska Storm 11-5 in three innings.

Neither team scored in the first but David City scored eight in the second and the Storm added two in the bottom of the inning.

In the third, the Crossfire scored three and the Storm also added three to their total in the bottom of the inning.

The Crossfire finished the outing with nine hits as Danica led the charge with three. She also finished with two RBI along with Wollmer, Madison Vandenberg and Jordyn Vandenberg.

Samek pitched all three innings for the Crossfire finishing with five runs on one hit and seven walks, she would also record seven strikeouts.

Later in the day, David City closed pool play tied 9-9 with Shockwave. After David City led 2-0 after two innings, Shockwave scored nine runs in the third while the Crossfire tied it at nine all after scoring seven in the bottom of the third.

The Crossfire had nine hits in the three-inning outing including two from Madison and Romshek. Madison also finished with two RBI along with Roh and Brookelynn Banholzer.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky pitched 2 and 2/3 innings allowing nine runs on five hits and five walks. She also had four strikeouts in the game. Madison pitched the final 1/3 inning.

With a 2-0-1 record in the Wahoo Tournament, the Crossfire took part in the gold division where they faced Wahoo in the semifinals.

The Crossfire bested Wahoo 8-7 to advance to the finals thanks to a 10-hit outing as a team.

Madison and Roh each had two hits for the Crossfire as Samek and Wollmer led with two RBI each.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky started the game for the Crossfire and pitched the first 4 1/3 innings allowing seven runs on seven hits and five walks. Samek would pitch the final 2/3 innings allowing just one walk.

In the title game, David City would see a familiar foe with Shockwave besting the Crossfire 10-1.

Shockwave started strong by scoring three runs in the first and two in the second. The Crossfire would score their lone run of the game in the bottom of the second and Shockwave added one run in the third and four in the fourth.

The Crossfire were held hitless in the championship game loss.

Samek got the start in the circle where she pitched three innings allowing seven runs on three hits and seven walks. Madison pitched the final inning and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks.

The David City Crossfire's next outing is set for Thursday against the Columbus Bullets at home.