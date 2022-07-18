David City Crossfire U14 softball stick together all the way to state

David City Crossfire U14 softball head coach Jason Campbell didn't know what to expect from his team this summer. He had to connect all the roster puzzle pieces and find the best role for each player.

While battling some ups and downs during the season, the Crossfire showed their mettle and togetherness all the way to two state tournaments.

"We had a lot of girls play different positions this year, so it was kind of interesting to figure out where everyone could fit in. From where we started to where we finished it was a complete 180," Campbell said. "Girls got a lot better. Obviously, that's the main goal. We went from being a little bit competitive to a threat to win any tournament we were going to play in."

Campbell said the team's biggest strength was its hitting, pitching and catching. Those are the three areas that carried them. Another key part of their summer was their togetherness and mental toughness.

"At the beginning of the year when we made a mistake, it would compound and it would turn into two, into three, into four. As the year progressed, the girls were just together," Campbell said. "They didn't let as much get to them. When they made a mistake, they had each other's back and they just kind of got over that and went on from there, which is huge."

That toughness was on display in the USA Softball district tournament. The Crossfire won the first two games 10-4 over NEN-Pender Wisner and West Point 8-5. In the the quarterfinals, David City blew an eight-run lead in the final inning to lose 13-12 to Kelly's Fastpitch.

That sent the Crossfire to the loser's bracket. In the first elimination game, it defeated NEN 13-6. After an 8-2 win over West Point, David City defeated Nebraska Edge Schmidt 8-7 to reach the championship final.

The opponent waiting them was Kelly's Fastpitch. The Crossfire was going to have to beat them twice to win the district title. They bounced back to win 10-9 and force the if necessary game to determine the district winner. David City dominated Kelly's Fastpitch 12-2 to win the championship.

The Crossfire won five straight games facing elimination to come out on top and secure a berth to the state tournament.

"That was impressive. The game that we lost, we were actually up eight runs going into the last inning and we let that one slide. The wheels completely fell off, our girls were a mess and we went into the loser's bracket," Campbell said. "If we lose one more, we're done and they just kind of shoot it off and they came back. They put it in a different gear, a gear that I didn't even know they had and they just kind of took care of business, flew through everybody else."

The tournament was a big confidence boost, Campbell said, as David City entered the USSSA and USA Softball state tournaments.

"They knew that no matter what the score was, not only could we never be comfortable with the lead but no matter what the score was, we knew we could always come back no matter what the situation was," he said. "If we looked like we were down and out, we could come back at any point in time."

Just like at districts, David City fought its way through the loser's bracket to reach the championship. In the USSSA state tournament, it won its first two games, 8-1 against the Shockwave and 6-2 against Nebraska Edge Schmidt.

The Outlaws clipped the Crossfire 4-1, sending them to the loser's bracket. David City wound up winning three straight elimination games, defeating Nebraska Force Thompson 7-2, Cozad Classics 8-0 and Nebraska Edge Osborn 6-5. That set up a rematch with the Outlaws in the championship game. Outlaws won the game 5-2 as David City claimed runner-up.

In the USA Softball state tournament on July 8-10, the Crossfire placed fifth. They defeated SWAT 3-2 in the opener, but was sent to loser's bracket after a 14-3 loss to the North Platte Jr. Belles.

David City won two elimination games, 17-3 against the Auburn Adrenaline and 16-2 versus Prodigy Harmon. Their run ended in the consolation semifinals on a 14-7 defeat against the Beatrice Pumas. The Crossfire's two losses were against the eventual state champions (Belles) and runner-up (Pumas).

Although the goal of the summer is to just have fun, the success in the team's tournaments was an added bonus.

"Our girls had a riot. They had a good time. That's half the battle. Having fun and enjoying what you're doing," Campbell said. "Watching what the hard work does for you and how it can pay off. Losing is not a bad thing either, so they learned a lot when we lost as well if not more."

Campbell said he was most proud of the players not giving up and always having each other's back.

"They're fighters. They definitely like to compete. I've been around a lot of different groups," he said. "I've been coaching for quite a few years already. This is my second run through and they're just a really, really competitive group. They care."

No matter whether the players go on to play softball, volleyball or basketball, Campbell said the sky's the limit for them.

"No matter what these girls do, they're going to be successful because they work hard," he said. "It's a talented group, so it's definitely going to be fun to watch them in the future no matter what they do."