David City Dynamite win SLS League Tournament

The Dynamite, who rested their ace pitcher Aspyn Harrison in the defeat, shut out the Wildcats 4-0 for the tournament crown

Harrison, who just completed her first year of college, was age-eligible for the David City Dynamite 18 and under team. Jahde coached Harrison during her varsity career and knew he could rely on her in the biggest moments.

"I brought her back not only because of how good of a player she was, but I knew she would be a tremendous mentor for the younger girls," Jahde said.

While the pitching was key in David City's success, Jahde acknowledged the production throughout the entire lineup during the tournament.

The Dynamite outscored their opponents 35-17 in the tournament and posted at least four runs in the five wins. Consistent hitting, Jahde said, was a strength.

"I think our ability to run a solid offensive lineup out there, especially in tournament situations where there really wasn't an easy out for our opponent was big. One through nine, our girls were able to hit," he said. "There was times when I was able to put a .300 hitter down in the No. 7 spot. If you can do that, you're going to be a tough team to beat."