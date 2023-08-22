Scouts football is back with David City opening its season on Friday, Aug. 25, following the team's summer preparation.

Of the preparation, David City has been focusing on getting stronger and working to get better position by position.

"We had some work in the weight room which is always a priority," Scouts coach Robert Evans said. "We did some individual work, a seven-on-seven camp, a lineman camp and that was some of the things we worked on over the summer."

David City is looking to have a better season after finishing 1-8 in 2022 and 2021. The Scouts only lost four seniors from the 2022 season and were able to get a lot of underclassmen on the field which David City hopes will help them moving forward.

"With a lot of these kids a lot of them have seen varsity time," Evans said. "They got the experience and building off that experience is important."

One key for David City over the summer has been working to become a more consistent team.

"I've been really pushing for our older guys to really hold each other accountable," Evans said. "The coaches shouldn't be the ones that are getting on their teammates if you're not getting on them in the offseason. I've seen more consistency and our players stepping up and taking the lead on that."

While 2022 wasn't the season David City may have hoped for, the Scouts having many young players see time on the field may be helpful in the future.

"It's very beneficial to get that varsity time," Evans said. "A lot of these kids played two games a week, so the toughness is building. They had a lot of success down at the JV level and that carries on with the players."

On the field, David City used two quarterbacks throughout 2022 with both Brock Dubbs and Reese Svoboda returning. Svoboda led the team with 216 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also leading the team with 484 and four touchdowns on the ground. Dubbs finished with 86 passing yards, 382 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

"I see them both competing for the position, they're both really tough players mentally and physically," Evans said. "They do a great job for us every day and not just on the field but in the classroom and in the community."

Behind the quarterback, running back Mason Lowe is back for his senior season and looks to be the feature back. Lowe finished 2022 with 201 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

"Mason Lowe is back again and he did really good for the first year," Evans said. "I'm looking for a lot more from him this year."

On the other side of the ball, David City lost their leading tackler Barrett Andel to graduation. Andel finished with 76 tackles which were 19 more than their second tackler last season. Now the Scouts are looking to replace Andel's production.

"I mean you talk about a tough kid at the outside backer spot we got some big shoes to fill with him being gone," Evans said. "We've got a couple of guys competing for that spot."

Of the returning players, Dubbs and Svoboda are the leading tacklers with the two having 57 and 40 tackles, respectively.

One player looking to have a breakout season and help with defensive production is sophomore Jason White. White tallied one tackle as a freshman.

"I'm really liking Jason White at offensive tackle and defensive end," Evans said. "He's really showing the physicality, so I'm really looking for him to step into that role."

David City opens the season at home against Fillmore Central on Friday with the Scouts hoping for a successful 2023 season but knowing a challenge is front of them.

"We're in a tough area where a lot of teams are good year-round," Evans said. "You know if you want to be the best you want to play the best."