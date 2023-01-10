David City girls basketball tops East Butler, both teams win twice

The David City and East Butler girls basketball teams participated in multiple games with each winning two. The two teams faced each other on Jan. 3 with David City earning a 56-23 victory. David City was also victorious 51-21 against Twin River on Jan. 5. East Butler won both of their remaining games of the week topping both Lincoln View Academy 38-15 and Palmer 57-34.

David City 56, East Butler 23: David City picked up a 33-point win over the Tigers.

The Scouts had three players score in double figures. Kambri Andel led the trio with 17 points, Addi Kuhlman score 11 and Kamryn Behrns dropped 10 in the win. Behrns also added a team-high 10 rebounds earning a double-double while also adding five steals. Megan Jahde had a near double-double recording nine points along with nine steals.

East Butler only had one player score in the double figures with Madison Dewitt scoring 15 points in the loss. The Tigers struggled to score, only making nine shots on 37 attempts.

David City 51, Twin River 21: The Scotus won their second game of the week on Jan. 6, improving to 6-4 on the season.

Andel led the Scouts in the win with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kuhlman added 12 points and four rebounds, Behrns led the team with eight rebounds and three blocks along with adding eight points.

The David City girls will be back on the court Friday as the Scotus travel to play at Cross County. The Scouts also faced Raymond Central Tuesday.

East Butler 38, Lincoln View Academy 15: The Lady Tigers were able to bounce back after falling to David City earlier in the win picking up a win on Jan. 5.

In the win, East Butler had two Tigers reach double digits with Madison Dewitt leading the charge with 14 points. Morgan Havlovic also scored in double figures adding 12 in the win. East Butler shot 14 for 59 from the floor in the win.

East Butler 57, Palmer 34: East Butler elevated themselves to victory thanks by outscoring Palmer 23-5 in the third after going to the half leading 25-19.

Palmer only managed to outscore East Butler in the fourth quarter in the loss.

East Butler had six players score against Palmer, each scoring six or more points. Havlovic and Dewitt each scored 12 in the win, Carynn Bonger added 10. Katie Haney and Lillie Kriz each almost score in double figures as Haney finished the day with nine points and Kriz ended with eight. Rylie Biltoft scored six for the East Butler in their victory.

With the two wins, the Lady Tigers were able to improve to 6-5 on the season. The next game for East Butler is today against Dorchester. The Tigers also traveled to face Nebraska Lutheran Tuesday.