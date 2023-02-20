COLUMBUS - The David City girls basketball season came to a close Feb. 16, in the C1-7 subdisctrict finals at Scotus.

The Scouts competed in two subdistrict matches, beating the Lady Vikes of Lakeview on Feb. 14 43-31 before falling 50-34 to Scotus.

In the season closer for the Scouts, the Shamrocks outscored David City in all four quarters.

The Shamrocks led 14-11 after the first quarter.

"I was happy scoring 11 points in the first quarter against Scotus even though they scored 14," David City coach Sam Schlautman said. "Sometimes Scotus holds teams to four, two or zero point because they're so good defensively."

The Shamrocks would also outscore David City 11-8 in the second to take a 25-19 lead into the half.

"To start the game, I know Scotus is a team that likes to pressure and I thought Kambri (Andel) and Meagan (Jahde) did a great job bringing the ball up court," Schlautman said. "There was a few times we talked about Scotus switching defense and we knew we'd have to do a lot more cuts slip to the hoop, we took advantage of that early."

Scotus would then outscore David 17-9 in the third and 8-6 in the fourth as Scotus pull away with a 50-34 win.

"They picked up the pressure, most of the first half was just one on one man press and in the third quarter they brought another person to kind of trap or bother us and that hurt a little bit," Schlautman said. "Offensive rebounds for Scotus was something that hurt, not having Avery (Couch) who's our third best rebounder didn't help but we knew that going into the game. All the offensive rebounds that they had ending in second chance points was the biggest difference in the game in my opinion."

Kambri Andel led the team with 12 points as Addi Kuhlman and Kamryn Behrns each scored more than five in the loss.

Kuhlman finished with nine points and Behrns added six against the Shamrocks.

In the Scouts' first round win over Lakeview, David City led 11-6 after the first quarter. Lakeview would bounce back and outscore the Scouts 11-10 in the second and 8-7 in the third.

David City held a 28-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter with the Scouts outscoring the Lady Vikes 15-6 in the final quarter of play. David City scored all 15 points from the free throw line as the Scouts finished 15 for 21 (71%) in the fourth at the line.

Four Scouts scored more than five points in the win as Behrns led the team with 14 points in the win.

Kuhlman scored nine points, Meagan Jahde added eight and Andel contributed with seven.

"It feels really good, we were close all game and it feels good to come out with the win," Kuhlman said.

David City closes the season with an overall record of 16-9 and an appearance in the subdistrict finals.

"At the beginning of the season, a lot of our were goals were based holding teams to a certain amount of points or a certain amount of turnovers or less," Schlautman said. "A lot of goals that didn't have to do districts or conference and things like that but one goal was to hit 10 wins and on Tuesday (Feb. 14) to beat a tough Lakeview team to get to 16 wins was just a testament to those girls and how hard they've worked and grown since the beginning of the season."

David City will look to bring back a lot of talent from this year's young roster next season.

"We pretty much played six girls with three sophomores and three freshmen," Schlautmen said. "For them to play two games in three days with not many subs and not much experience, I was pretty impressed with how we handled it."

David City had five seniors whose career with the Scouts basketball program come to a close as Kathryn Johnson, Avery Couch, Emily Ewert, Kaydense Hansen and Reese Soukup all now say their goodbyes to high school basketball.

"For Avery (Couch) it was really unfortunate she had to miss that last three games, I know she wanted to be out there, she's a great role model for the other girls. Emily Ewert, I know her role kind of changed as the season went on but she was some you could easily bring off the bench when you needed some stops on defense,"Schlautman said. "Those other three, Kathryn (Johnson), Kaydense (Hansen) and Reese (Soukup) didn't see the floor as much as they wanted to but they contiuned to come to practice everyday and work and continue to be great teammates to help out those younger girls."