David City girls sprint, jump to more gold at Wisner-Pilger

The David City girls continued to find success in sprints, jumps and throws when the Scouts earned seven gold medals on April 10 in Wisner-Pilger.

The quartet of Avery Couch, Maya Couch, Neely Behrns and Lauren Vandenberg added to their already impressive pile of medals with nine more individual pieces of hardware.

Maya Couch was a three-event winner, Avery Couch brought home a gold, Lauren Vandenberg did the same and the 400 relay, that includes both Behrns and the Couches, continued to dominate the event with another first-place finish.

Just a few days after setting a school record in the 400-meter relay but finishing second in the race, Behrns, the Couches and Natalie Blum were a second off that pace but easily ahead of the field. Maya Couch hit the finish line in 52.46 seconds - two seconds faster than the team from West Point GACC.

Maya Couch won the 100-meter dash in 12.70 seconds and was the champ in the 200 in 27.98 seconds. She took the top spot in the long jump on a top leap of 16 feet, 4.5 inches. Vandenberg made a top throw in the shot put on a distance of 36-1.50.

Payton Andel added another gold to the list when she won the pole vault on a mark of exactly 8 feet.