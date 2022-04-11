David City girls win runner-up title at Aquinas Invite

Avery Couch won a medal of every color while Neely Behrns picked up two silvers and a bronze on April 4 at the Monarch Invite in David City. That senior trio helped lead Scout girls track and field to a runner-up finish and 161 team points. Event host Aquinas Catholic finished atop the team standings with 200.

Couch won the triple jump, was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200. She made a top jump of 32 feet and 10 inches in the triple jump and won by a margin of 1 foot and 7 inches. In the 100-meter dash, Couch sprinted to a time of 13.17 seconds. Aquinas' Ava Hilger won the race with a time of 12.92 seconds, and Behrns was third at 13.33.

Couch secured bronze in the 200 with a time of 28.23 seconds. Behrns finished ahead of her in second, clocking in at 26.96 seconds.

In addition to her silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100, Behrns was second in the long jump at 15-2.50. Paige Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won the event by 3 and 3/4 inches.

Lili Eickmeier took home two medals. She won silver in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.60 seconds, finishing 0.49 seconds behind Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh. In the 300 hurdles, the senior posted a time of 52.43 seconds for bronze.

Hailey Glodowski also won multiple medals. In the 3200, she placed second with a time of 13 minutes, 54.32 seconds. Hannah Gangwish won bronze with a time of 14:28.10. Glodowski's other medal came in 1600, where she earned bronze. She completed four laps around the track in 6:19.44.

Meagan Jahde and Addison Kuhlman earned a silver and a bronze, respectively, in the 400. Jahde's time was 1:06.47 and Kuhlman's was 1:11.48.

Two girls relay teams won a medal when Behrns, Eickmeier, Trinity Boss and Couch secured gold in the 400 relay with a time of 51.85 seconds and the 1600 relay team of Eickmeier, Ava Daro, Kuhlman and Jahde posted a time of 4:34.73 for bronze.

The David City boys finished fourth in the final team standings with 101.5 points. Aquinas Catholic claimed first with 158.5 points and HLHF was second with 123.

Caden Denker won three gold medals with wins in the long jump, 200 and 400. He posted a long jump of 20 feet and 2 inches, a 200 time of 22.21 seconds and a 400 time of 52.07 seconds.

Jack McKay won the 100, sprinting to a time of 11.57 seconds. He beat out Aquinas' Bryant Stouffer by 0.22 seconds. Seth Golden placed second behind Denker in the long jump with a mark of 19-9.

In total, David City left the Aquinas Invite with 42 medals.

Wisner-Pilger Invite

On Saturday, David City earned 17 medals at the Wisner-Pilger Invite.

Behrns led all Scouts with three medals. She raced to a silver in the 100, a bronze in the 200 and a sixth-place finish in the long jump. The senior completed the 100 in 12 seconds flat. Hilger won the race by 0.16 seconds.

In the 200, Behrns posted a time of 26.98 seconds, and in the long jump, she hit a top mark of 14-11.25.

McKay, Denker and Eickmeier won two medals each. Denker won two more events, finishing the fastest in the 200 and 400. Denker's 200 time was 22.09 seconds. The senior ended the 400 in 51.64 seconds.

McKay claimed silver in the 100 with a time of 11.19 seconds. Stanton's Mitchell Hupp won the race by 0.20 seconds. McKay joined Denker on the medal stand in the 400 with a bronze-medal winning time of 23.48 seconds.

Eickmeier won bronze medals in both hurdle runs. She hurdled to a 100 time of 17.03 seconds, finishing 1.01 seconds behind the winner. In the 300, she crossed the finish in 52.24 seconds. Wisner-Pilger's Kayla Svoboda won the race at 49.30 seconds.

Both teams placed seventh in the final standings. The boys earned 47 points and the girls scored 38. Stanton and North Bend were the top two boys teams while Wayne and Aquinas finished first and second in the girls rankings, respectively.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.