David City girls start a three-game win streak. The Lady Scouts beat Mead 46-17, Central City 40-33 and Thayer Central 31-27.

The David City boys finished week 2-1 after beating Mead 62-46, losing 57-31 to Central City and topping Thayer Central 62-44.

David City girls

The Scotus ended the week with a 31-27 win over Thayer Central Saturday.

David City was led in the win by Meagan Jahde's 11-point, 10 rebounds and eight steals near triple-double. Kambri Andel was next closest with eight points and six rebounds.

Against Central City on Jan. 26, the Scotus outscored the Bison 9-5 in the first quarter. Central City would then take a lead into the half following a 14-4 second quarter in favor of the Bison to take a 19-13 lead at the half.

The second half was almost all David City as the Scouts would take back their lead following a 14-6 run in the third quarter. In the final quarter of play, David City would extend its lead by outscoring the Bison 13-7 to secure a seven-point win.

In the win, Jahde and Andel would again lead the Scouts scoring over 10 each. Jahde led the team with 13 points while adding four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Andel would contribute with 11 points and four rebounds.

In the Scouts' opening game of the week, David City would make short work of Mead on Jan. 24.

The Scouts jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and would follow it up by outscoring the Raiders 18-4 in the second taking a 32-9 lead into halftime.

After the half, the Scout offense would slow the pace and only outscore the Raiders 12-5 in the third. Mead would close the game strong outscoring David City 3-2 in the fourth quarter to close the game with a 29-point deficit.

Andel led the team in scoring and assists tallying up 12 points and five assists while also adding two steals. Avery Couch and Addi Kuhlman also scored in double figures as Couch scored 11 and Kuhlman scored 10.

12-6 David City opened tournament play Monday against Fairbury (after print deadline).

David City boys

The Scouts boys were also able to close out the week with a win over the Titans of Thayer Central in a 62-44 bout.

In the middle game of the week on Jan. 26, David City was not able to start fast against the Bison of Central City. The Bison were quick to jump out to a 15-6 lead after the first and extended their lead to 30-13 at the half following a 15-7 second quarter.

David City's best quarter was the third in the loss as the Bison still outscored them 17-12. Central City would finish business outscoring the Scouts 10-6 in the fourth to win by 26.

Prior to the loss, David City picked up a 16-point win over Mead on Jan. 24.

The 10-7 Scouts will be back in action Thursday against Madison.