The David City golf team competed in three events last week starting with the Plattsmouth Invite on April 3.

In the Plattsmouth Invite, David City was led by Clayton Zavodny who shot a 93 on the day and had the 13th-best score. Jesse Divis and Cameron Hlavac followed Zavodny with Divis shooting a 100 and Hlavac adding 104. The final Scout to make the team cut was Keaton Busch who finished with 111 as David City finished with a score of 408.

Not adding to the team total score for David City was Xavier Boss who shot a 117.

The David City boys claimed sixth place as Elkhorn North took first with a score of 332.

On April 4, David City competed in the Aquinas Golf Invite with the Scouts taking first as a team with a score of 352.

Zavodny took first amongst all golfers shooting a 78 on the day. Busch would take second on the team with an 87 as Hlavac shot a 93 to finish third on the day.

Divis was the final Scout to make the cut as he shot a 94 with Boss missing the cut as he shot a 98.

David City golf would wrap up its busy week by competing in the Douglas County West Invite on April 5.

The Scouts would take seventh as a team with David City shooting 380 on the day as Concordia took first with a score of 350.

Zavodny took first on the team shooting an 88 for the day. There would be a battle for second with Busch finishing with 94 and Divis having 95. The final to contribute to the team score was Hlavac with 103 as Boss shot 107 to narrowly miss the cut.

The David City was also in action Monday in the Quail Run Invite and Wednesday (after print deadline) at Clarkson/Leigh.

The Scouts' next time on the tees is set for April 19, at home.

Shelby-Rising City golf

The Huskies golf team was in action on April 3, and April 4. On April 3, the Shelby-Rising golf team played host in a quad invite.

The Huskies took first with Ethan Fjell and Kole Eickmeier each shooting 53 on the day.

The final two golfers two make the cut for Shelby-Rising City were Cohen Calahan and Leyton Voss. Calahan finished with a 54 and Voss shot a 56.

On April 4, the Huskies competed at the Friend Invite as Shelby-Rising City claimed seventh with a team score of 476. Fillmore Central took first on the day with a 364.

Calahan finished with the best score for the Huskies shooting a 114 on the day. Fjell finished second on the team shooting a 115 as Voss recorded a 117. The final Husky to qualify for the team score was Hayden Reznicek with 130 as Sliva recorded a 132 to miss the team cut.

The Huskies' next meet is set for Monday in the Scotus Invite.

Aquinas Catholic golf

The Aquinas boys golf team competed in their home meet on April 4, with three players taking part in the action.

Aquinas did not have enough participants to qualify for a team score but Jaylin Jakub had the third best score on the day with an 82. Max Scott tied for five in the individual score as he shot an 87. The final Monarch to compete was Seth Hlavac who finished with 102.

The Aquinas golf team's next outing is set for April 20, as they will compete at the Scotus Invite. The Monarchs were also in action on Wednesday (after print deadline), in the Clarkson/Leigh Invite.