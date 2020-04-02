David City Golf: Kracl, Scouts aiming high

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A year ago, David City won its conference meet and finished in the top three of every meet except for three. This time around, the Scouts hope to finish at the top three at every meet, including districts.

Individually, Kracl hopes to accomplish what he fell short of last year and bring home hardware from the championship. Head coach Tom Van Winkle said he believes Zegers and Helgoth could also fight for a state medal.

"We are excited for the upcoming season, with the three juniors returning with a ton of experience, and some promising sophomores and juniors ready to step in for those two that graduated," Van Winkle said.

"I feel that the juniors played a bunch this summer, love the game and that they are ready to see how our team can compete this year. We are going to need to find a reliable fourth and fifth golfer to see how far we can go teamwise this year. "

To accomplish its team goals, David City will need to fill out the rest of its varsity roster. Simon Schindler, Kordell Abel and Hayden Forney seem to be the top contenders for a spot in the lineup.