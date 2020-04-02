David City Golf: Kracl, Scouts aiming high

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.
David City golf ended a four-year drought in 2019 when it qualified for the state tournament as a team. The team finished second at districts to qualify as a team and placed eighth at state.
The Scouts look to be in prime position to make it back-to-back trips with three of the five varsity players returning. The two players they lost were four-year starter and three-time state qualifier Will Danielson and three-year starter Wiley Hein.
David City will be led by three juniors: Jordan Kracl, Ethan Zegers and Keyan Helgoth.
"We have a strong nucleus back with three juniors that all contributed a ton last year," head coach Tom Van Winkle said.
Kracl will be the top golfer for the Scouts after winning two invites in 2019 and narrowly missing out on a medal at state. He tied for 19th and was one stroke from joining four players tied for 15th. He was four strokes out from the top 10.
A year ago, David City won its conference meet and finished in the top three of every meet except for three. This time around, the Scouts hope to finish at the top three at every meet, including districts.
Individually, Kracl hopes to accomplish what he fell short of last year and bring home hardware from the championship. Head coach Tom Van Winkle said he believes Zegers and Helgoth could also fight for a state medal.
"We are excited for the upcoming season, with the three juniors returning with a ton of experience, and some promising sophomores and juniors ready to step in for those two that graduated," Van Winkle said.
"I feel that the juniors played a bunch this summer, love the game and that they are ready to see how our team can compete this year. We are going to need to find a reliable fourth and fifth golfer to see how far we can go teamwise this year. "
To accomplish its team goals, David City will need to fill out the rest of its varsity roster. Simon Schindler, Kordell Abel and Hayden Forney seem to be the top contenders for a spot in the lineup.
If current conditions remain, David City will be in another strong position for 2021. But of course, nobody wants that.
"Team challenges include trying to find a consistent No. 4 golfer that we can rely on for team purposes," Van Winkle said. "We have to overcome some inexperience in this area, but I am looking forward to this challenge as a coach.
"I am extremely disappointed in not being able to compete so far this spring, like all coaches and athletes this season, but I am thankful that we will have all of our starters back next year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
