David City Juniors drop four of six games

The David City Post #125 Juniors completed the busiest stretch of the schedule thus far in a six-game set that included doubleheaders June 20, Thursday and Saturday.

David City split games with Twin River to open the week, was swept at Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg then defeated Lincoln Lutheran ahead of a loss to Yutan.

David City 10, Lincoln Lutheran 5 (Saturday): Six runs in the sixth and three in the seventh provided a late spark for the win. Every David City player recorded at least one hit.

Lydon DeWispelare was 4 for 4 with four singles and two runs scored. Andrew Fuller recorded three hits, one single, two doubles and scored a run.

Luke Polivka and Kasen Lavicky ended with two-hit games while also combining for three runs scored. Kailer Pohl was 1 for 3 with a double, walk and two runs.

Yutan 9, David City 1 (Saturday): Yutan shut down the Juniors' offense and allowed just six singles.

Kurtis Baer and Ryan Sullivan each had two hits. Sullivan scored the lone run in the third, and Baer reached base in all three plate appearances with two singles and a walk. Trent Mefford and Fuller combined for the other two hits.

SOS 6, David City 5 (Thursday): David City built a four-run lead, but allowed six runs in the final three frames in a walk-off loss.

SOS got on the board with a balk in the fifth following a single, ground out and stolen base. The Rebels tied the game in the sixth on a throwing error and RBI sac fly.

The Juniors reclaimed the lead in top of the seventh on an RBI ground out by Polivka. SOS plated a pair thanks to its speed on the base paths. A hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and throwing error put the tying run on third. An RBI single tied the game at 5-5.

After a stolen base and strikeout, Rebels base runner Brayden Schmidtberger took third on a wild pitch. He scored on a fielder's choice when the throw home came too late.

DeWispelare made up a third of the team's hits with three in four at-bats. He singled twice, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Fuller was 2 for 4 with two runs. Polivka, Keaton Kloke and Sullivan both had RBIs.

DeWispelare crossed home plate in the second on a wild pitch to open the scoring. Sullivan laced an RBI single to center in the fourth. In the fifth, DeWispelare and Kloke hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Polivka was the starting pitcher in game one. He threw five innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Sullivan, in relief, pitched 1 and 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit.

SOS 12, David City 4 (Thursday): A six-run first by the Rebels was too much to overcome.

SOS continued to create havoc on the base paths with eight stolen bases from seven different players. The Rebels top five hitters in the lineup each scored twice.

David City cut the deficit to 8-4 heading to the bottom of the fourth, but the Rebels scored four in the home half. David City failed to score in the fifth to extend the game.

Lavicky, Polivka, Kloke and Sullivan each singled, and Pohl doubled. DeWispelare and Marcus Krivanek had RBIs.

Krivanek hit an RBI ground out in the second to make it 6-1. After SOS scored two in the home half, David City responded with two in the third on a passed ball and an RBI ground out by DeWispelare. A wild pitch in the fourth scored Pohl.

On the hill, Sullivan and Lavicky each allowed six runs on three hits. Lavicky walked seven Rebels while Sullivan walked one.

Twin River 10, David City 7 (June 20): In game one, Twin River's eight-run fourth was enough to secure the win.

David City led 3-1 when the Titans scored runs on four singles, one walk and one ground out to take a 10-3 lead. The Juniors scored four runs over the next two innings on two errors, an RBI double by DeWispelare and wild pitch.

Mefford, Polivka and DeWispelare each had one hit and one run. DeWispelare drove in two runs.

Keaton Kloke went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. David City ended the game with three doubles. Mefford and DeWispelare hitting the other two.

Baer started and threw four innings, allowing 10 runs on eight hits. He walked five and struck out two Twin River hitters. Garett Novacek tossed a scoreless fifth.

David City 13, Twin River 3 (June 20): David City secured its third win over the Titans this season in game two. The Juniors scored five in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Lavicky went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. DeWispelare was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Baer was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run. Mefford crossed home plate three times while Polivka and Kloke scored twice.

David City tied the game 2-2 in the third on a DeWispelare RBI single. Baer hit a two-run double to put the Juniors ahead. Lavicky's RBI single in the next at-bat made it 5-2. A fielder's choice increased the lead to 6-2.

Two errors, a wild pitch and a Pohl RBI single put David City in front 10-2 in the fourth. Another Twin River error and a Lavicky two-run double made it 13-3.

DeWispelare started the game and pitched two innings. He allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. Krivanek tossed two innings, allowing one run and two walks. Lavicky threw a scoreless fifth to seal the win.

