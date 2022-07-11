David City Juniors learn from first season in three years

SILVER CREEK - David City Post 125 Juniors head coach Eric DeWispelare said he had to essentially start from scratch in forming a legion baseball team. Twelve players signed on to play Juniors Legion baseball this summer. Scheduling was difficult with no Seniors team, but the Juniors were one of the final four teams standing in the Class C Area 5 Junior Tournament.

David City went 1-2 in last weekend's Area Tournament, ending its season. The Juniors lost the opener 7-0 to Shelby-Osceola Stromsburg on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, the Juniors bounced back in a big way. They scored nine runs in the fifth and held on for a 10-8 win over Neligh to stave off elimination. On Sunday, David City led 2-0, but just ran out of gas in a 10-6 defeat to Wood River.

"I love coaching for a lot of reasons and challenge is one of them. We had a huge uphill challenge just to get things going again. We hadn't had a legion team for two years, so basically starting from scratch. A complete rebuild," DeWispelare said. "Those guys credit. They took a chance coming out and saying, 'Yeah, we'll give this a shot,' not knowing exactly what our schedule was. Not having a seniors team ahead of us, they had no one to look up to, so they had to learn some things the hard way."

DeWispelare said he appreciates the players taking a chance and putting themselves out there as well as assistant coaches Keegan Lavicky, Kyle Napier and Michael Rerucha for taking time out of their lives to help the team.

"We learned a lot. I learned a lot as a coach. Even a couple weeks ago, I think I made a little change in how we practice taking care of our infield. We just learned a lot and that's kind of what I hope the guys take away from is everything they learned," DeWispelare said. "Going forward, hopefully they're all back out next season where we can just keep building the program back up. I would like to have a whole seniors and juniors team next year, play a full schedule, get into some tournaments. Just continuing to develop our guys and build them back up."

Wood River 10, David City 6 (Sunday): David City took an early 2-0 lead on a dropped bunt by Kurtis Baer. A throwing error allowed Lydon DeWispelare and Kailer Pohl to come around and score.

Baer started the game on the mound and was essentially the last David City pitcher given the arms they went through to win Saturday. Wood River scored four in the fourth on a two-run single, RBI double and RBI single. It tacked on two in the fifth and fourth in the sixth to take a 10-2 lead.

David City extended the game on a Pohl RBI double and a Kasen Lavicky RBI single. Keaton Kloke scored on a wild pitch to end a three-run sixth. In the seventh, a passed ball score Andrew Fuller to cut the deficit to 10-6.

"Started off all right. Kurtis started for us on the mound and did a pretty solid job. We had a little trouble getting the bats going, got out to a quick 2-0 lead but then I felt we were pressing a little bit chasing some high pitches," Eric said. "Caught up with us later. We were kind of playing catch up and pressed even a little bit more. We just couldn't string enough hits together to get back over the hump. We didn't play poorly necessarily. We just kind of ran out of pitching and didn't get the timely hitting when we needed it."

Pohl hit 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Fuller, Kloke and Lavicky had one hit each. Lydon walked twice and scored two runs.

Baer's start lasted 5 and 1/3 innings. He allowed nine runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

David City 10, Neligh 8 (Saturday): The frustrations seemed to be boiling over for David City on Saturday. After it was shut out for the first time all season on Friday, the Juniors trailed Neligh 4-1 after numerous errors and miscommunication among the infielders.

Eric huddled up the squad after the three-run fourth put Neligh ahead once again. David City responded in the fifth with nine runs in the inning on 10 hits.

Lydon's double started the massive inning. Pohl, Kloke and Baer hit RBI singles to tie the game 4-4. An infield single by Ryan Sullivan put David City in front. A fielder's choice and a Trent Mefford RBI sac fly increased the lead to 7-4. A balk made it 8-4 with Lydon smashing an RBI triple to the center field wall and Lavicky dropping a bunt RBI single to make it 10-4.

It got dicey in the seventh for the Juniors. Sullivan, who started the game, was pulled in the seventh after allowing a single and a hit by pitch. Mefford recorded one strikeout and Neligh scored three runs to cut the deficit to 10-7. Lavicky was brought in and walked a batter with the bases loaded to make it a two-run game.

Eric inserted Pohl into the game and he fired back-to-back strikeouts with fastballs to end the game. He threw seven pitches and six went for strikes.

"It was pretty cool ending it off with a win of course and coming over helping the other two pitchers that struggled a little bit at the end and just coming in and finishing it," Pohl said.

Fuller, Luke Polivka and Kloke recorded three-hit games. Mefford hit two singles and two RBIs. Lydon recorded the only two extra base hits for the game. Five Juniors drove in one run.

"We needed to respond. We needed an inning like that and we put it together. Really happy with that," Eric said. "It's contagious. One guy gets a hit, the next guy does and it just keeps going and going."

Sullivan allowed six runs in six-plus innings. Eric said he was throwing strikes consistently and added he would've been even more efficient if it wasn't for the errors earlier in the game.

"It feels great. We really worked as a team here," Sullivan said. "It just proves that we started off slow in the beginning of the game, but one inning can really change stuff around so that's all we got to worry about."

SOS 7, David City 0 (Friday): The SOS Rebels shut out David City 7-0, limiting the Juniors to just three hits.

Fuller reached base for times with a single and three walks. Pohl reached base twice with a single and a walk, Polivka, who singled, earned the start on the mound and pitched 4 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

It was a 1-0 game until the bottom of the sixth when SOS scored six runs on one hit, three hit by pitches, two walks and two errors. SOS scored after three hit by pitches and a walk. An RBI single, error and RBI ground out increased the lead to five. A ground out and error made it 7-0.