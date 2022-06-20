David City Juniors sweep Twin River, defeat UBC to improve to 4-1

SILVER CREEK - The David City Post 125 Juniors improved to 4-1 last week with a doubleheader sweep of Twin River Thursday and a 10-2 victory over Utica-Beaver Crossing on Friday in David City.

David City won the first game against Twin River 16-4 in three innings. The Juniors led 4-3 after three, then broke the game open with a 10-run second.

In game two, David City jumped out a 7-0 lead in its first at-bat. Twin River cut it to 8-3 in the fifth before the Juniors walked it off in the sixth with three runs to win it 11-3.

"We're a young team, relatively unexperienced, so we learn something every game we play," David City head coach Eric DeWispelare said. "The chance to play two games back-to-back, have some other guys pitch, it just gives us more experience. That experience adds up, so that's probably what I'm happy with the most."

In the first game, the Juniors had 16 runs on nine hits and 10 walks. Luke Polivka and Kurtis Baer each recorded two hits in game one. Baer brought home three runners and scored twice. Polivka crossed home plate twice and drove in one.

Ryan Sullivan and Garett Novacek drove in two batters apiece. Kasen Lavicky didn't record an official at-bat, walking three times and scoring once.

Baer tossed all three innings with four runs allowed on five hits to go with three strikeouts and one walk.

"Towards the start, I'll say I was a little bit rocky, but as I settled in I found my zone, found my grove," Baer said. "Fired them in there and got some pretty good innings."

David City finished game two with as many hits (seven) as walks. Baer led the offense at the plate in a 2 for 4 performance two RBIs. Dakota Blair walked twice.

Lydon DeWispelare doubled, walked and scored twice. Seven different Juniors scored at least one run as all 10 players reached base safely.

In the seven-run first, David City recorded four hits, two errors, one walk and one hit by pitch. Baer lined a two-run single that opened the scoring. Kailer Pohl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

A Twin River wild pitch plated two Juniors runs, and Marcus Krivanek hit an RBI single to center that scored Pohl. Trent Mefford recorded an RBI groundout for the final run of the frame.

A bases loaded walk in the third made it 8-2 David City. In the sixth, Sullivan had an RBI single then scored on a wild pitch and Baer did the same on another pitch to the backstop.

"We've been consistent hitting the ball all season. We do a pretty good job putting the ball in play, have good at bats," coach DeWispelare said. "That's been right from the get-go this season. We went in a little bit of a slump the second game and then kind of came out here at the end to finish it off."

On the mound, Sullivan threw 3 and 1/3 innings with two runs on one hit. He walked two Titans and struck out three. DeWispelare pitched 2/3 innings and Luke Polivka finished the game throwing the final three innings. He allowed one run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts.

Eric said it was important to get four pitchers in to build some experience as the schedule turns toward the second half of the season.

"It's huge. As we go through the season, start playing more doubleheaders or back-to-backs, got to have arms to pitch. The more guys we can get out there comfortable on the mound, throwing strikes, the deeper it'll make our team."

Baer said it was exciting to sweep their first doubleheader of the season.

"We know they're a good team, but we came in, we pitched well, we hit very well," Baer said. "Put the bat on the ball and scored runs."

David City 10, UBC 2 (Friday): The Juniors picked up their third win in two days run-ruling UBC thanks to a nine-run fourth.

The top of the order of Mefford, Polivka and DeWispelare combined for six hits, two doubles and three runs scored. Pohl and Krivanek each crossed home twice.

Sullivan started his second-straight game with five innings and two runs on three hits. He walked two UBC hitters and struck out eight.

David City improved its record to 4-1 entering Monday's game against Twin River. It'll play at Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Thursday for a doubleheader.

Although the team is young and inexperienced, Eric said he felt the team is growing.

"They want to improve, they want to get better," he said. "It's going to be a work in progress."

