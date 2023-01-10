David City picks up two wins, beats East Butler 61-41

The East Butler boys basketball team took part in three games last week and David City played two. The two teams played each other on Dec. 3, with David City topping East Butler, and both teams won their remaining games during the week.

David City 61, East Butler 41: In their matchup, the Scouts were able to get the best of the Tigers 61-41 at East Butler. The two teams were able to keep it close going into the half, with David City leading 24-23 heading into the second half. The Scouts played well in the second half outscoring the Tigers 37-18 in the second half.

The Scouts shot 46.8% from the floor and East Butler was held to 38.5%. Neither team shot well from deep, David City went 4 for 19 and East Butler went 3 for 13.

David City had three players score in double digits. Clayton Zavodny led the Scouts with 20 points. Caden Denker scored 16 and Brock Dubbs dropped 15 points in the win.

Carson Borgman led the Tigers with 14 points, Zane Miller and Logan Buresh each scored six in the loss. Alex Pierce finished second on the team in scoring putting 11 points up for East Butler.

David City played well in the paint outscoring the Tigers 19-4 on second-chance points and 28-22 on points in the paint. The Scouts also won on the boards outrebounding East Butler 34-24.

David City 60, Twin River 52: The Scouts were able to pick up a second straight win on Dec. 6, beating Twin River 60-52 at home.

With both wins, the Scouts were able to improve their record to 5-4 and getting over .500 on the season.

David City will be back on the court Friday as the Scotus travel to play at Cross County. The Scouts also faced Raymond Central Tuesday.

East Butler 59, Lincoln College View 36: East Butler bounced back from their loss against David city with a win at home on Dec. 5. The Tigers led throughout the game outscoring Lincoln College View in all four quarters.

The Tigers shot 38.6% from the field and went 8 of 25 from deep. East Butler was able to pick up 10 points in transition while also outscoring College View 17-7 off of turnovers and 21-6 on second-chance points.

Alex Pierce led the Tigers with 21 points in the win, Carson Borgman, Ryan Sullivan and Logan Buresh each scored in double digits. Sullivan scored 11 for the Tigers, Borgan added 14 and Buresh dropped 10 points.

East Butler 75, Palmer 28: The East Butler Tigers were successful again on Dec. 6, in a dominating 75-28 win over visiting Palmer.

East Butler outscored Palmer in each quarter in the win only allowing Palmer to score above 10 points in the second quarter. East Butler picked up over 15 points in all four quarters.

Shooting was a strength in the win for East Butler shooting 54.4% from the field. The Tigers were also able to go 11 of 26 from three. Palmer was held to 26.7% from the field by East Butler and 1 for 8 from the field.

East Butler outscored Palmer 18-2 in transition, 31-9 off turnovers, 17-4 on second-chance points and 30-20 in the paint. They also outrebounded Palmer 30-23 and put up 24 assists to Palmer's six.

After going 2-1 on the week, East Butler improved to 5-6 overall on the season. The Tigers next game is today against Dorchester at home, East Butler also traveled to face Nebraska Lutheran Tuesday.