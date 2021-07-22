David City Pony League team wins I-80 Tournament

Eric De Wispelare wasn't quite sure what he had in the David City Pony League baseball team leading up to this summer season.
A year ago, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, David City didn't played an abbreviated schedule. Although the record was 12-2, David City didn't see all the teams in the league and there was no tournament.
This season, things were back to normal for a team that played a full schedule and rose above the rest at the I-80 Pony League Tournament July 11 in Malcolm. The team earned the No. 1 seed and a first round bye. Three days later, it raised a trophy.
"I don't know if I would say this is what we expected," De Wispelare said. "That being said, after a handful of games, it was pretty evident we were going to be a pretty strong team."
On July 8, David City began the postseason with a 16-1 win against Hickman.
The next day, David City defeated the No. 4 seed Dwight 13-1 to advance to the semifinals. However, David City suffered a narrow 6-4 defeat to Malcolm meaning three wins out of the loser's bracket if a championship was to be won.
After a 10-1 victory against Ceresco, David City faced Malcolm in the championship series on July 11. David City won the first game 10-1 to force a winner-take-all game. David City defeated Malcolm 7-1 to claim the tournament title and finished the summer 18-1-1.
De Wispelare, alongside coaches Matt Pohl, Tom Baer and Jason Mefford, guided a team in which nine players returned from last year's squad. With that many players coming back in 2021, De Wispelare knew David City was capable of achieving good things, just maybe not as good as it turned out.
"I don't think we knew were capable of what we did, but as the season goes along, you start to see those things," he said. "The boys start to see those things. The confidence built and it turned out, in the end, pretty well for us."
The depth of the David City Pony League team was the strength of the squad. De Wispelare said as he watched some of the early season practices, he wondered how he was going to give everyone playing time.
"There really wasn't a drop-off from say maybe the first guy on the team to the 14th guy. They're all pretty darn even," he said. "That's probably what made us so strong in the end. We just had a lot of depth from pitching to catching to guys who can play different spots in the field."
That talent plus the personalities in the dugout made it a truly special couple of months.
"I coach a lot of different sports and I just get a joy out of seeing somebody accomplish something, work hard for something and see it pay off," De Wispelare said. "The boys took the practices fairly seriously, worked on fielding a lot, pitching, hitting. Just to see their hard work pay off was special."
