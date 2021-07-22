David City Pony League team wins I-80 Tournament

De Wispelare, alongside coaches Matt Pohl, Tom Baer and Jason Mefford, guided a team in which nine players returned from last year's squad. With that many players coming back in 2021, De Wispelare knew David City was capable of achieving good things, just maybe not as good as it turned out.

"I don't think we knew were capable of what we did, but as the season goes along, you start to see those things," he said. "The boys start to see those things. The confidence built and it turned out, in the end, pretty well for us."

The depth of the David City Pony League team was the strength of the squad. De Wispelare said as he watched some of the early season practices, he wondered how he was going to give everyone playing time.

"There really wasn't a drop-off from say maybe the first guy on the team to the 14th guy. They're all pretty darn even," he said. "That's probably what made us so strong in the end. We just had a lot of depth from pitching to catching to guys who can play different spots in the field."

That talent plus the personalities in the dugout made it a truly special couple of months.

"I coach a lot of different sports and I just get a joy out of seeing somebody accomplish something, work hard for something and see it pay off," De Wispelare said. "The boys took the practices fairly seriously, worked on fielding a lot, pitching, hitting. Just to see their hard work pay off was special."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

