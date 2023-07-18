For the first time in nearly three weeks, the David City Post 125 baseball team raised their hands in victory.

On Wednesday, July 12, David City pulled out a 9-3 win at Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg. The win followed a slow point in the season with only three games since June 22 which was their last win in a 12-9 game against WPDH.

"The game was really good to get in, you know kids they want to play," David City Post 125 coach Eric DeWispelare said. "You can only practice for so long and they were excited to get another game in. I give them credit, they've been positive all season."

Heading into the game, Post 125 had a 2-9 record but added a third win despite David City getting off to a bit of a slow start with SOS scoring one run in the first and leading until the third inning.

In the third, David City's Seth Hlavac and Trent Mefford were able to lead off with a single each. Hlavac would then score on a fielder's choice and Mefford would give David City a 2-1 lead after scoring on a passed ball.

SOS would go on to add one run in the fourth to tie the game at two before David City's bats would dominate in the fifth.

David City would add seven runs in the top of the fifth thanks to four hits, four errors and two walks to take a 9-2 lead. They would hold strong for the remainder of the game and only allow one more run to secure the 9-3 win.

"We were lucky to be able to put some balls where they weren't," DeWispelare said. "We didn't hit the balls as hard as we want to and it was more the bottom of order too, so that's nice to see some of the younger guys keep things going."

Overall, David City finished with eight hits as a team with Jakob Kavan and Seth each having two. The David City batters would also add four walks to their total.

"For Kavan, hitting has been a challenge, he's a contact hitter but doesn't have a lot to show for it," DeWispelare said. "That was great to see him get a couple, it's great for him."

Cameron Hlavac got the start on the bump for David City and pitched the first 3 and 1/3 innings. He would finish with two strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks.

"Right away he was pounding the strike zone with lots of strikes," DeWispelare said. "He was getting after batters and challenging them."

Kavan would pitch the next 2 and 2/3 innings and finished with seven strikeouts. He would only allow three walks and one run.

"I knew he could pitch so having him come play for us this summer was great," DeWispelare said. "He's a competitor and you know what you're going to get out of him."

Kailer Pohl would be on the mound for the final three outs. Pohl would allow one hit and zero walks while sitting down one SOS batter on strikes.

"We pitched well and threw a lot of strikes," DeWispelare said. "We made SOS put the ball in play which was good. Cameron started and pitched well, Jakob (Kavan) came in for the middle and was solid and Kailer (Pohl) came in and finished it off, all three pitched pretty well."

On defense, David City played well and finished with only two errors.

"The defense played well behind the pitchers," DeWispelare said. "That was probably one of the better defensive games we've had all season. We made routine plays which haven't always been easy for us, we just played solid on defense which helped us get the win."

David City closed out regular season play on Monday (after print deadline) against North Bend.

The team will start their postseason play on Friday in the Class C Area 5 Tournament in Wilber. Geneva, SOS and Utica-Beaver Crossing are the other three teams competing in the tournament.

"We're in a good spot, the kids will stay positive and we know who we are and what we're not," DeWispelare said. "We're excited and we'll do the best we can and see what happens."