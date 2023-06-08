David City Post 125 Seniors hosted Lakeview on May 31 to conclude their first homestand of the season.

The Seniors were within striking distance against the two-time state qualifier, but Lakeview showed its depth scoring three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach 11-3.

"Lakeview's got a nice team. They always do. Hit the ball really well. Always impressed with the way they play and pitched really well too. I thought we played pretty decent," David City head coach Eric DeWispelare said. "First inning was a little rough. Had some trouble throwing strikes, but once we found the strike zone after that we actually pitched pretty solid. Had a lot of guys on base. We just didn't quite get the timely hits. I thought we probably should've had more than three runs to show for it."

Cameron Hlavac led Post 125 hitting 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Kailer Pohl and Lydon DeWispelare posted two hits each. Jesse Divis drove in two runs.

Kurtis Baer started the game on the mound in his second season competing in Legion. Baer allowed six runs in the first two innings but hurled two shutout innings before coming out of the game with 90 pitches.

Baer allowed seven runs on 12 hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

"He (Baer) found kind of a rhythm, strike zone, found his off-speed pitch which was nice to see because he hasn't thrown that a lot this year and threw strikes," Eric said. "That's so key is to throw strikes and keep his pitch count down. The defense helped him out, not perfect but made some plays behind him to help him out. He did a nice job settling down."

The first four Lakeview batters reached base due to two walks, an RBI double and an RBI single. After a strikeout by Baer, Lakeview increased the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single and an RBI groundout.

Lakeview tacked on two more runs in the second on an RBI single and a double and error. In the home half, Divis grounded a single through the right side of the infield to get David City on the board 6-2.

After an RBI single pushed the Lakeview lead to five, David City answered in the home half of the fourth on a Lydon RBI single to make it 7-3.

An RBI sac fly in the fifth and two run-scoring singles in the seventh wrapped up the scoring.

David City got in the win column the night before with a 6-5 walk-off win over Oakland-Craig. They entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-3.

Divis and Seth Hlavac singled to start the inning. Trent Mefford doubled home a run to make it 6-5. After Pohl walked, Lydon hit a two-run double to score Seth and Mefford for the walk-off hit.

Lydon finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. On the mound, Pohl, Cameron and Jakob Kavan combined to allow five runs, two earned, on eight hits, four walks and 10 strikeouts.

"(May 30) was a fun game. We needed that one after the first couple games of the season," Eric said. "We played well overall, but then to come out with a win and the kids of course are happy and feeling good. That kind of carried over into (May 31)."

The Seniors, while still lacking depth, return a bulk of the core from last year's team in Pohl, Lydon, Baer and Mefford while incorporating a handful of newcomers. Eric said you still see some of that inexperience on display with just one season under their belts.

"Those guys that have played all year, yeah that (experience) helps," Eric said. "You can tell they're more comfortable. Still young and we technically only have three seniors."

David City played at Pender on Monday. Their next game is Monday at Wayne. Eric said the keys for success this season is to control what they can control.

"Have a good at-bat. Make the right play. Talk to each other. Communicate," Eric said. "All those things that we can control because there's a lot of things we can't control and there's nothing we can do about that. Control what we can control, control our attitude and those types of things."