The David City Post 125 Seniors kicked off their summer road trip on June 5, with their next home game being set for Monday.

On June 5, David City traveled to face Pender in a 12-0 defeat.

Pender started slow, scoring one run in the first and adding another run in the second inning to lead 2-0 heading into the third.

The third inning is where Pender was able to put a bulk of their runs on the board thanks to scoring seven runs in the inning.

David City trailed 9-0 heading into the fourth and final inning but the Seniors weren't able to must up any offense after going down in order.

Pender scored their final three runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the 12-0 win at home.

For David City, the loss marked the fourth of the season and the second straight. The Seniors sat at 1-4 after the loss.

In the loss, Jakob Kavan recorded the lone hit for David City in the second inning. Kavan was later thrown out on a double play.

Kavan also got the start in the game on the mound and he pitched 2 and 2/3 innings allowing eight runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Kailer Pohl pitched 2/3 innings and allowed three runs and two hits. Cameron Hlavac pitched the remainder of the game allowing one run.

The David City Seniors also played on the road on June 12, against Wayne and Wednesday at Arlington (after print deadline). David City's next game is scheduled for Monday against visiting Battle Creek.