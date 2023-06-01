Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To open the 2023 season, the David City Post 125 Senior baseball team hosted Tekamah-Herman and fell 15-2 on May 24.

David City Post 125 jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring one run in the second and third innings. Tekamah-Herman bounced back in full force by scoring five runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and adding six more in the sixth inning to secure the 15-2 win.

Tekamah-Herman was held to just four hits despite the 15 runs. Kailer Pohl got the start for David City Post 125 and pitched the first 3 and 1/3 innings, he allowed 2 hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Cameron Hlavac came in relief for Pohl, he would allow five runs on four walks in 2/3 innings. Kurtis Baer pitched for one inning and allowed 2 runs on one hit and three walks.

The final two pitchers for David City Post 125 were Lydon De Wispelare and Trent Mefford. De Wispelare pitched 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on one hit and three walks he would also sit one batter down on strikes.

Mefford pitched the final 1/3 inning getting out the only batter he faced on a ground out. Overall, David City Post 125 walked 12 batters on balls, hit five batters with pitched and added three errors in the field.

At the plate, De Wispelare had two of the team's six hits and Andrew Fuller would also add two. Baer and Pohl had the other hits for David City Post 125 and scored the only runs for the team in the outing.

On May 26, David City Post 125 would fall again in its second game of the season while playing at West Point.

West Point shutout David City Post 125 11-0 in the outing. The game only lasted five innings with West Point scoring one run in the first.

Pohl was the only player to reach base for David City Post 125 in the loss as he recorded one hit and reached first on a walk.

Baer got the start for David City Post 125 on the mound, he would allow seven runs in two innings on three hits and six walks.

Mefford would pitch one inning allowing three runs on three hits and a walk. Hlavac was the final pitcher for David City Post 125 he would end up allowing one run on one walk.

David City Post 125 also hit two batters with pitches to allow them to take first and recorded one error in the loss.

On Tuesday, David City Post 125 hosted Oakland-Craig and on Wednesday they hosted Lakeview (after print deadline).

David City Post 125's next outing is set for Thursday where they will face Hebron in the York Tournament.