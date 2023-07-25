WILBER - David City Post 125 traveled to Legion Memorial Park in Wilber to compete in the Class C Area 5 Tournament.

Post 125 entered the five-team tournament as the No. 3 seed. On Friday, they lost to No. 2 Geneva 17-2 sending David City to the loser's bracket.

In Saturday's elimination game, David City lacked a timely hit to support starting pitcher Jakob Kavan as Utica-Beaver Crossing-Friend scored five runs in the final two innings en route to an 8-1 win.

"We had some things that were out of our control missing some guys that would normally be here, so we did the best we could with that. Gave a decent effort (Saturday)," Post 125 head coach Eric DeWispelare said. "Still made a few errors that hurt us. Their pitcher threw really well. Threw a lot of strikes and kept us off balance with his curveball."

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, David City scored in the second inning on an RBI ground out from Jesse Divis. Lydon DeWispelare scored the run after leading off the inning with a walk.

Dakota Blair popped out to end the inning as Kurtis Baer was left stranded on third base.

UBCF regained its two-run lead in the fourth, but Post 125 responded with two straight walks to open the bottom half. However, both were left stranded on an infield fly and back-to-back lineouts caught by the corner infielders.

Blair and Andrew Fuller singled in the fifth to once again put the tying runs on base with two outs. Kailer Pohl struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the frame.

David City saw four runners reach base in the seventh trailing 8-1, but a lined-out double play and a pop-out with the bases loaded ended the game.

Fuller and Blair singled twice and Kavan singled once. Pohl and Lydon walked twice.

"We had a situation with Kailer (Pohl) up and a guy on first and second," Eric said. "That's a big spot in the lineup for us and that happened a couple of times. We just couldn't get that hit, couldn't get some runs across."

Kavan settled into the game after allowing two runs on two singles and a walk in the first. He didn't allow a hit over the next three innings with UBCF scoring a run in the fourth on a hit-by-pitch, walk and throwing error.

Kavan pitched 6 and 1/3 innings allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

"He (Kavan) was phenomenal (Saturday)," Eric said. "Threw a ton of strikes and we needed him to go long in case if we would've won. He competed really well."

David City completed their first seniors season in four years with a 2-12 record. Eric said he felt the team's pitching was the area that grew the most during the season.

Kavan struck out 26 hitters in 25 and 1/3 innings. Cameron Hlavac and Baer threw 19 and 1/3 and 14 innings, respectively. Pohl featured the lowest ERA on the team (2.05) in 13 and 2/3 innings.

In the batter's box, Fuller hit .379 to lead the team. Lydon was the team's leading run producer with 15 RBIs. Pohl batted .345 and drew a team-high 16 walks.

"I think the best thing for them is they kept a really good attitude throughout the whole season, which to be honest would've been really easy to say this is too tough or we don't want to do it," Eric said. "I think we had 10 or 11 guys out here that wanted to be out here, no matter winning or losing. They got along pretty well. The dynamic from the team was pretty good throughout the season.

"We did have some good times throughout the season, some highs where we played pretty well. Just unfortunate these last two games didn't have our best."