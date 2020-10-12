David City runs at SNC Meet

Freshman Alex Thoendel led the David City boys at the Southern Nebraska Conference Meet on Oct. 8 at Fairbury with a time of 22 minutes, 23 seconds for 27th place.

Braxton Small placed 32nd with a 23:27, Angel Carias came in 35th with a 25:15, Tristan Schmit took 36th with a 25:27, Joey Scribner ran a 26:22 for 37th and Drew Langan finished in 38th with a 27:19.

The boys placed sixth as a team.

The girls were led by Ava Neujahr who came in 21st with a 33:54, Ashley Villalba placed 23rd with a 35:45 and Carly Schmid finished in 24th with a 36:09.

Milford won the team title for the boys and girls.

Wilber-Clatonia senior Tommy Lokken won the boys race with a time of 17:35, and Milford senior Abbie McGuire won the girls race with a time of 21:13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.