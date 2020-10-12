 Skip to main content
David City runs at SNC Meet
David City runs at SNC Meet

David City Scouts

Freshman Alex Thoendel led the David City boys at the Southern Nebraska Conference Meet on Oct. 8 at Fairbury with a time of 22 minutes, 23 seconds for 27th place. 

Braxton Small placed 32nd with a 23:27, Angel Carias came in 35th with a 25:15, Tristan Schmit took 36th with a 25:27, Joey Scribner ran a 26:22 for 37th and Drew Langan finished in 38th with a 27:19. 

The boys placed sixth as a team. 

The girls were led by Ava Neujahr who came in 21st with a 33:54, Ashley Villalba placed 23rd with a 35:45 and Carly Schmid finished in 24th with a 36:09. 

Milford won the team title for the boys and girls. 

Wilber-Clatonia senior Tommy Lokken won the boys race with a time of 17:35, and Milford senior Abbie McGuire won the girls race with a time of 21:13. 

