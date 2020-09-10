David City Super Senior - Lauren Vandenberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lauren Vandenberg always steps onto the court with someone else in mind.

Before she makes her way out of the locker room Vandenberg uses a sharpie to write 'Riah' and draws a cross next to the name on her wrist. The name is that of her friend, Mariah Cummings, who was killed in a car accident over two years ago south of David City.

Mariah transferred to David City in seventh grade. Lauren was the first friend she made. In the process of showing her around and simply trying to be nice to the new girl, the pair grew together. They were quickly best friends who formed a close relationship.

Since then, Vandenberg has had to deal with all the grown up parts of life that are unfairly placed on the shoulders of teenagers when tragedy strikes. The death of her friend is perhaps the most significant milestone she has yet to face. There's a clear division in life before and after Mariah.

"It wasn't just me, it was also my friend group who fought through it together; that definitely helped a lot," Vandenberg said. "We all use it as, not to get down, but as a motivator to push harder because she was that girl that went 110% all the time."