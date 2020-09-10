David City Super Senior - Lauren Vandenberg

Lauren Vandenberg always steps onto the court with someone else in mind.
Before she makes her way out of the locker room Vandenberg uses a sharpie to write 'Riah' and draws a cross next to the name on her wrist. The name is that of her friend, Mariah Cummings, who was killed in a car accident over two years ago south of David City.
Mariah transferred to David City in seventh grade. Lauren was the first friend she made. In the process of showing her around and simply trying to be nice to the new girl, the pair grew together. They were quickly best friends who formed a close relationship.
Since then, Vandenberg has had to deal with all the grown up parts of life that are unfairly placed on the shoulders of teenagers when tragedy strikes. The death of her friend is perhaps the most significant milestone she has yet to face. There's a clear division in life before and after Mariah.
"It wasn't just me, it was also my friend group who fought through it together; that definitely helped a lot," Vandenberg said. "We all use it as, not to get down, but as a motivator to push harder because she was that girl that went 110% all the time."
Lauren still texts with Mariah's mom, visits Mariah's grave site often with her friends and helps out with the Mariah Golf Tournament each summer.
The night of the first match in 2018, Vandenberg began the sharpie tradition, she and her teammates had blue ribbons in their hair (Mariah's favorite color) and then the song "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons come on the speaker system at Saint Paul. That same tune was played at Mariah's rosary and funeral. Vandenberg was hitting, serving and digging in the warm up line with tears coming down her face.
She's seen it as her duty to keep Mariah's memory alive.
"With little experiences, I definitely don't take anything for granted now," Vandenberg said. "I make the best of everything in everything I do."
Vandenberg discovered her love for volleyball in grade school when she went to the YMCA in the afternoons and was taught the game by junior high coaches. She's always been a little bit bigger than the other girls and, naturally, found early success.
That was great on the court; off the court...not so much. Vandenberg grew at such a rate she often had to wear her older brother's clothes.
"My friends never really gave me a bad time, it was just, I'd walk to school and it was like, 'Why am I not their height? They're wearing these cool jeans and I'm wearing men's pants because those jeans aren't long enough for me,' Vandenberg said. "It was a self confidence thing. Now, in a sport where everyone is tall, I can love myself for that."
