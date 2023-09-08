Brock Dubbs was born and raised in David City. He said he always loved football and his favorite part is hitting people.

As he enters his senior season, Dubbs reflected on what means to play for the Scouts.

“Growing up I always admired and just saw the older football players and was like, ‘Wow, look at those guys,’” Dubbs said. “Now it’s just like here I am and I want to be that older guy.”

Dubbs played in six games last season, splitting time at quarterback on offense and starting as safety on defense.

The senior racked up 382 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season to go with 86 passing yards as the Scouts were playing in a new offense.

“As quarterback, I think I became a better leader last year. I became a captain midway through the season,” Dubbs said. “I’ve just gotten better. Just a lot of practice. We rep everything out at practice.”

Defensively, Dubbs posted 57 tackles, the second most on the team. The safety intercepted a team-high four passes.

“I really like safety. I think I kind of lead our defense back there at safety,” he said. “I come down and make some hard hits sometimes make some interceptions. Just do what I can.”

Last season, Dubbs contributed to the turnaround of the boys’ basketball team going from three wins to 16. He hopes he can lead a similar turnaround with the football team.

“I think just seeing success in basketball, seeing how well can do,” Dubbs said. “That winning mindset, that winning culture can almost carry over. Knowing how to win helps.”

David City seeks its first winning season since 2011. Dubbs said he’s excited to get back on the field.

“I’m hoping to get a whole season in this year for me because I’ve been kind of injured the last few years,” Dubbs said. “We have some younger guys, but mostly everyone has gotten varsity time before. I think it should be good. I’m excited. Some new guys stepping into different roles.”