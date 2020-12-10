David City Super Senior Dylan Vodicka

David City senior and 2019 state wrestling champion Dylan Vodicka practically grew up on a wrestling mat. He competed in his first wrestling tournament before he started preschool.
Wrestling is the family business. Vodicka has multiple uncles and cousins that wrestled, and an older brother, Dalton, who wrestled through middle school.
Though he was on the mat nearly as soon as he could walk, it wasn't until around seventh grade when he shifted a majority of his focus to the sport.
Vodicka wrestled and played basketball through seventh grade, but after a disappointing season on the mat, decided to take wrestling more seriously.
"From a young age I realized the potential I had," he said. "I was just trying to get better every year, and every day and see how far I can go. ... My eighth-grade year I decided just to wrestle, and I started to see a lot of improvement and I made a few national teams and I was doing pretty well then."
Despite his seventh-grade season not living up to expectations, Vodicka never lost faith. It may have been a blessing in disguise. Without reality slapping him across the face, he's not sure he'd be where he is now. He had the aspirations but needed to learn what it would take to get there.
"I still would have believed it," Vodicak said. "That's always been my goal. I knew I could get that done even though I was losing some matches then. I didn't get too discouraged and it was kind of the first time it opened my eyes and I realized I needed to start putting work in."
If Vodicka can add another title he will become just the fifth Scout to win multiple state titles, joining Scott Stara, Travis Worm, Wyatt Phillips and Melvin Hernandez.
Multiple titles and an unbeaten season have always been part of the plan. He took a day or two to enjoy his title in February, then moved on to what's next.
"I'm working harder, if anything," he said. "People are going to want to knock you off when you're on the top. I know I'm already there, so the only way I get passed is if someone outworks me. I just have to keep putting in the time and the effort."
Joining the list of the all-time greats at David City would be a dream come true.
"It would mean a lot," he said. "Looking up at the names from a long time ago, multiple time state champs like Scott Stara and Travis Worm, and even the more recent ones, like people that have been on my team, it's just good company to be with."
As a team, Vodicka believes the Scouts have just as much potential this winter. David City won its fourth state tournament title a year ago, is looking to make it five and win back-to-back tournament titles for the first time in program history.
The roster returns state medalists Zachary Barlean, James Escamilla and Jake Ingwersen. Vodicka, Escamilla and Ingwersen all wrestled in title matches.
"It's still about staying true to the plan we have as a program - get 1% better each day and take every practice as seriously as I did to get to where I was last year," Vodicka said. "I'm still trying to grow as a wrestler."
-Peter Huguenin
