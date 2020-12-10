David City Super Senior Dylan Vodicka

David City senior and 2019 state wrestling champion Dylan Vodicka practically grew up on a wrestling mat. He competed in his first wrestling tournament before he started preschool.

Wrestling is the family business. Vodicka has multiple uncles and cousins that wrestled, and an older brother, Dalton, who wrestled through middle school.

Though he was on the mat nearly as soon as he could walk, it wasn't until around seventh grade when he shifted a majority of his focus to the sport.

Vodicka wrestled and played basketball through seventh grade, but after a disappointing season on the mat, decided to take wrestling more seriously.

"From a young age I realized the potential I had," he said. "I was just trying to get better every year, and every day and see how far I can go. ... My eighth-grade year I decided just to wrestle, and I started to see a lot of improvement and I made a few national teams and I was doing pretty well then."

Despite his seventh-grade season not living up to expectations, Vodicka never lost faith. It may have been a blessing in disguise. Without reality slapping him across the face, he's not sure he'd be where he is now. He had the aspirations but needed to learn what it would take to get there.