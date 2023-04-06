David City played host to Raymond Central and Malcolm on March 28, for a triangular.

The Scouts finished with 23 top-three finishes including six first place finishes.

Of the nine first place finishes Hailey Glodowski earned two claiming first in the girls 1600 and 3200. In the 1600, she recorded a time of 6:32.52 and in the 3200 with a time of 14:30.17.

Like Glodowski, Caden Denker was also able to record two individual first place finishes. Caden claimed the top spot in the boys 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash.

In the 200, Caden finished with 22.19 and in the 400 he finished with a time of 51.56.

The team of Reese Svoboda, Neil Olson, Ethan Buresh-Marick and Caden finished first in the boys 1600 recording a time of 3:48.80.

The final four first place finishers were Ava Daro, Avery Couch, Garrett Small and Addison Rands.

Daro had a time of 18.32 in the girls 100-meter hurdles, Couch finished with a mark of 35-00.25 and Small had a mark of 11-00 in the boys pole vault.

Rands took first in the girls 800-meter run finishing in 2:51.82. Rands would also take third in the triple jump with a mark of 30-06.25.

David city would add five second place finishes to their nine top spots.

Two of the five would come from throws by Ashely Villalba and Blake Lukert.

Villalba took second in the girls shot put recording a throw of 31-03 and Lukert competed in the boys discus throw finishing with a mark of 98-02.

The boys team of Kendall Schindler, Neil Olson, Brayden Johnson and Small took second in the 3200 relay finishing with a time of 10:13.02. The team of Angel Carias, Camron Walker, Sam Smith and Brittin Valentine would take third in the 3200 for the Scouts finishing with a time of 11:11.89.

The final two second place finishers were Cohen Denker and Brayden Johnson.

Cohen competed in the boys 110-meter hurdles finishing in 17.34 seconds and Johnson finished with a time of 2:28.53 in the boys 800. Johnson was joined by Kendall Schindler in the event as Schindler placed third recording a time of 2:35.96.

The final six top three finishes were recorded by four individuals and two relay teams.

The girls 400 relay team of Meagan Jahde, Kailey Blum, Trinity Boss and Ava Daro had a time of 53.96 to take third. The boys 400 team also took third.

The 400 relay team of Hunter Faz, Cohen Denker, Andrew Fuller and Ethan Buresh-Marick finished with a time of 48.31.

Alex Thoendel, Svoboda, Valentine and Dominic Prothman were the final third place finishers for the Scouts.

Thoendel competed in the boys 3200 recording a time of 12:11.88, Svoboda recorded a mark of 40-00.50 in the girls triple jump and Prothman took part in the boys shot put finishing with a mark of 34-03.50.

The David City track and field team also competed on Monday at Aquinas and at Wayne on Tuesday (after print deadline).

The Scouts'a next meet is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Milford.