David City volleyball took the floor last year with one of the youngest teams in the state. Featuring just one senior in the starting lineup, the Scouts played mostly freshmen and sophomores as they got acclimated to high school volleyball.

Even with their youth, David City posted another winning season going 16-14 before falling to Aurora in the subdistrict semifinals.

Now with a year of experience under their belts, the Scouts are ready to take the next step and contend for a spot in a district final.

"We have a solid number of girls. Summer went really well. Really excited for season," David City head coach Tali Reeves said. "We really grew over the summer, so I'm excited for the first day of practice and to get going."

The Scouts competed in team camps at Nebraska-Omaha and at home in David City. Reeves said this summer has gone more smoothly now with a more experienced team.

"You can kind of just tell they are a little bit more comfortable with each other. They kind of know each other's tendencies. It is a lot easier," Reeves said. "They kind of know their roles and they've grown so much from last year in confidence. It's a big difference."

Last year, Reeves said it was a shock for the incoming freshmen class adjusting to the speed, size and physicality of the high school game. She said she's excited to see what they can achieve now having gone over that learning curve.

"They know what to expect. They know what's going on," Reeves said. "That's a huge difference moving into sophomore year."

Avery Couch is the lone Scout from the starting lineup who graduated. The middle hitter tallied a team-high 279 kills and 62 blocks last season.

"We've been switching things around and moving people into different positions. It's really worked out for us," Reeves said. "Addi Rands has kind of taken that position. She's never played middle before, but she has stepped in and done a really good job."

Kamryn Behrns and Kambri Andel are both looking to build off strong freshman seasons. Behrns finished second with 255 kills and 33 service aces and first with 280 digs as the team's outside hitter.

Andel served as the team's setter and right side leading the Scouts with 448 assists and 41 aces. The sophomore posted the third-most kills (123) and digs on the team (180).

"Those two are just very dynamic," Reeves said. "Their level of play has gone through the roof. I think those two will be some of our go-to players and I think they're going to have a spectacular season."

David City is challenging itself right out of the gates beginning with its season opener against St. Paul on Aug. 24.

After competing in the Plattsmouth Invite two days late, the Scouts will play at Class B state qualifier Seward and Fillmore Central before taking part in the Scotus Central Catholic Invite on Sept. 2.

"I think that's huge for the girls to be able to play them (Scotus)," Reeves said. "The start of our season is tough. It's going to be a tough beginning of the season, but I think the girls will step up and do a really good job."

With a lot of teams in Class C-1 looking to fill many roles left by the graduating class, Reeves said she believes the opportunity is there for David City to make some noise.

"I really truly think this team can do some amazing things," Reeves said. "All summer we kind of talked about being good and how we can be great and how we can take that next step. We have some girls who've really grown and who look really good, so it's just about getting everyone together."