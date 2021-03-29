Davis already in top form as track season kicks off

Just a few months removed from his second straight cross country state championship, Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis set an early tone for perhaps a gold medal finish to his career when he won three times in a triangular at Shelby-Rising City on March 25.
Davis crossed the line first in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, was one of three multi event winners and led Aquinas to a dominant win over the hosts and David City. In total, the Monarchs won 13 events and had seven different athletes take first. Aquinas had 120 points to 35 for David City and 22 for Shelby-Rising City.
"It was a good start with nice marks by Payton Davis," coach Ron Mimick said. "It was a nice effort by all. We have nice jumpers in all four jumps and very good sprinter depth from the 100 to the 400."
Davis had made a lot look easy over his career. That was true again in Shelby where he won the 800 in 2 minutes, 3 seconds, the 1600 in 4:35 and the 3200 in 10:34. His performance in the half mile was 20 seconds better than second place, more than a minute ahead of the runner-up in the 1600 and nine seconds short of being two minutes better in the 3200.
Jumps included a high jump win for Kyle Napier, pole vault victory for Ben Shonka, long jump win by Caleb Thege and another first place finish for Napier in the triple jump. Napier's marks included 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and 40-10 in the triple jump. Shonka won the pole vault by more than two feet with a mark of 12-6. Thege was tops in the long jump at 19-6.50, better than a foot and a half ahead of second.
On the track, Michael Andel won the 100 in 11.76 while Jude Yindrick was second in the 200 and third in the 300. Josh Uhrmacher was the runner-up in the shot put and the discus. The boys 400, 1600 and 3200 relays all took first. Team members for the relays were not listed in the results.
Jake Witter was the third multi-event winner along with Davis and Napier. Witter took first in the 110 hurdles in 16.30 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of second place, and was the winner of the 300 hurdles 43.07, edging out teammate John Prochaska by .22.
Aquinas was back in action on Tuesday in Columbus at the Jim Puetz Invitational hosted by Scotus. Bennington, Lakeview, South Sioux City, Wayne and Wahoo Neumann are also in attendance.
"It was a good start with hurdlers, and Jake Witter in particular," Mimick said. "It was great to have a meet where all 35 boys could compete."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.