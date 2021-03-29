Davis already in top form as track season kicks off

Just a few months removed from his second straight cross country state championship, Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis set an early tone for perhaps a gold medal finish to his career when he won three times in a triangular at Shelby-Rising City on March 25.

Davis crossed the line first in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, was one of three multi event winners and led Aquinas to a dominant win over the hosts and David City. In total, the Monarchs won 13 events and had seven different athletes take first. Aquinas had 120 points to 35 for David City and 22 for Shelby-Rising City.

"It was a good start with nice marks by Payton Davis," coach Ron Mimick said. "It was a nice effort by all. We have nice jumpers in all four jumps and very good sprinter depth from the 100 to the 400."

Davis had made a lot look easy over his career. That was true again in Shelby where he won the 800 in 2 minutes, 3 seconds, the 1600 in 4:35 and the 3200 in 10:34. His performance in the half mile was 20 seconds better than second place, more than a minute ahead of the runner-up in the 1600 and nine seconds short of being two minutes better in the 3200.