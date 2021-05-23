Davis' elusive medal helps Monarchs capture Class C crown

The Crusaders were .02 better than the Monarchs on a time of 44.34 and pushed them down to fourth.

Witter was fourth in the prelims of the 110 hurdles at 15.33 seconds then remained at that spot in the finals at 15.66. Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the event at 15.18. His time in the prelims of the 300 hurdles 40.73 was second best. When he ran 39.93 in the finals he was .18 behind Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig for silver.

Shonka matched his season-best vault from the Aquinas Invite in early April when he cleared 13-6 at state. The senior started the competition at 12 feet, cleared it on his first attempt, then did the same 12-6 and 13-0. He took two tries at 13-6 before three misses at 14 feet. He and five others were eliminated from the competition at that point. Eli Wooden of Centura won gold at 14-0.

"I'm happy just to place in an individual event," Shonka said. "...This was my goal for all year, just to be at state. I've worked hard all year. It's very exciting."

Medals in eight events was about what Mimick hoped would be enough to give his team a chance. Beforehand, he thought that if his group could score around 50 points, the Monarchs would have a 50-50 shot at winning it all.