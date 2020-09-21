Davis reins at Scotus again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas senior Payton Davis continues to be one of the top runners in the state.

On Sep. 17, Davis won the Scotus Invite at the Lutjelusche Course after running a 16:56. Davis also won the meet as a junior in a time of 17:14.

His performance led the Monarchs to a third-place team finish with a score of 41. Norfolk Catholic won the meet with a score of 32 and Scotus Central Catholic placed second with a score of 36.

"As always I was hoping to win, so that's good. I got that checked off," Davis said. "I was hoping to go sub 16:42, because that was Eli Frasher's time here. I didn't get that, but overall I beat my time last year, so I can't complain."

Peter Sisco placed eighth with a 17:55, Jake Witter finished 11th with an 18:05, Will Eller took 21st with an 18:39, Xavier Fiala ran a 19:15 for 28th and Terrance Wachal placed 52nd with a 20:43.

Freshman Gianna Frasher led the Aquinas girls with an eighth-place finish after running a 22:01. Frasher's time led the Monarchs to a fifth-place team finish.

Jocelyn Stara placed 14th with a 23:12, Meghan Burwell took 24th with a 25:17 and Cecilia Sisco finished 56th with a 32:40.