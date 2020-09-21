Davis reins at Scotus again

Aquinas senior Payton Davis continues to be one of the top runners in the state.
On Sep. 17, Davis won the Scotus Invite at the Lutjelusche Course after running a 16:56. Davis also won the meet as a junior in a time of 17:14.
His performance led the Monarchs to a third-place team finish with a score of 41. Norfolk Catholic won the meet with a score of 32 and Scotus Central Catholic placed second with a score of 36.
"As always I was hoping to win, so that's good. I got that checked off," Davis said. "I was hoping to go sub 16:42, because that was Eli Frasher's time here. I didn't get that, but overall I beat my time last year, so I can't complain."
Peter Sisco placed eighth with a 17:55, Jake Witter finished 11th with an 18:05, Will Eller took 21st with an 18:39, Xavier Fiala ran a 19:15 for 28th and Terrance Wachal placed 52nd with a 20:43.
Freshman Gianna Frasher led the Aquinas girls with an eighth-place finish after running a 22:01. Frasher's time led the Monarchs to a fifth-place team finish.
Jocelyn Stara placed 14th with a 23:12, Meghan Burwell took 24th with a 25:17 and Cecilia Sisco finished 56th with a 32:40.
Boone Central sophomore Alicia Weeder led the Cardinals to a team championship after winning the meet with a 20:54.
Aquinas is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the North Bend Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
