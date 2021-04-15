Davis sets records at Wisner-Pilger

Three meet records by Aquinas Catholic’s hammer and nine total wins gave Monarch boys track and field another meet win on Saturday when they scored 150 points and finished eight clear of Stanton.

Senior and back-to-back time reigning cross country state champion Payton Davis won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters with marks that set new meet records for the Wisner-Pilger Invite. Davis is unbeaten this year in his events and well on his way to winning his first track and field gold state medal.

Aquinas, which entered the Nebraska Track and Field Coaches Association ratings this week as the No. 1 team in Class C. Nine event wins Saturday and multiple event wins each time out has proven the Monarchs’ potential as a team state champion.

Davis is the tip of the spear in that regard. Saturday he won the 800 in 2 minutes, 1.57 seconds, took the mile in 4:34.26 and the two mile in 11:37.22

Other event winners included Ben Shonka, Kyle Napier, Jude Yindrick, Caleb Thege, Jack Witter and Jake Witter.