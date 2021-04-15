Davis sets records at Wisner-Pilger

Three meet records by Aquinas Catholic’s hammer and nine total wins gave Monarch boys track and field another meet win on Saturday when they scored 150 points and finished eight clear of Stanton.
Senior and back-to-back time reigning cross country state champion Payton Davis won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters with marks that set new meet records for the Wisner-Pilger Invite. Davis is unbeaten this year in his events and well on his way to winning his first track and field gold state medal.
Aquinas, which entered the Nebraska Track and Field Coaches Association ratings this week as the No. 1 team in Class C. Nine event wins Saturday and multiple event wins each time out has proven the Monarchs’ potential as a team state champion.
Davis is the tip of the spear in that regard. Saturday he won the 800 in 2 minutes, 1.57 seconds, took the mile in 4:34.26 and the two mile in 11:37.22
Other event winners included Ben Shonka, Kyle Napier, Jude Yindrick, Caleb Thege, Jack Witter and Jake Witter.
Aquinas dominated in the field events with four wins in six of the events. Shonka took the pole vault at a mark of exactly 12 feet. Napier won the high jump at 6 feet even. Yindrick was the triple jump champ on a top leap of 40-10. Thege won the long jump by an inch over teammate Curtis Humlicek 19-7 to 19-6.
Aquinas also swept hurdle events when Jack Witter crossed the line first in the 110 lows in 15.84 seconds and Jake took the 300 highs in 41.62.
Thege and Humlicek’s double medal performance in the long jump was one of six times the Monarchs had more than one medalist. John Prochaska was the runner-up to Jack Witter in the 110 hurdles, Prochaska was third behind Jake in the 300 hurdles and Terrance Wachal was sixth behind Davis in both the 1600 and 3200.
Other silver medalists included Jake Witter, Yindrick, Thege and Napier in the 1600 relay. Bronze medals went to Josh Uhrmacher in the shot put and discus and Michael Andel, Prochaska, Napier and Thege in the 400 relay.
Yindrick was also fourth in the 400, Andel was sixth in the 100 and Thege took sixth in the 200.
The Aquinas JV team was fifth out of 10 teams in the standings behind eight medals. A runner-up finish for Xavier Fiala in the 1600, Lucas Sellers in the 110 hurdles and the team of Jeremy Drozda, Luke Reiter Zander Kavan and Fiala highlighted the JV results.