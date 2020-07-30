DC adjusts to new coach in atypical summer

Samuel Schlautman's first season as David City head girls basketball coach has started as anything but typical.
The Scouts would have preferred a summer with camps and leagues to install the new system and plays that they'll be using in the winter. However, Schlautman didn't even see his team until June 1 when the NSAA allowed programs to start weight lifting. David City did't step on the court for basketball activities for another 21 days.
Once those activities commenced, one main focus has been shooting.
"The goals of open gyms is to get as many shots up as we can," Schlautman said. "Due to that lost time, the more shots we can get up, the better."
Schlautman has been at David City for five years serving as an assistant for the boys basketball team, but after last year's coach Beth Bohuslavsky left to become the head coach at her alma mater, Seward, he applied to take over.
While Schlautman doesn't have experience as a head coach, he believes his time being an assistant has taught him valuable lessons that will lead to on-the-court success.
Of course, it helps to have everyone from last year's team returning, including a pair of 6-footers.
Schlautman will get to see his team in action for the first time during a camp at Concordia. He's anxious to see the team back in action again.
"Goals of camp is to finally get some game competition in and see how the girls compete against other teams that we normally wouldn’t see during the regular season," Schlautman said. "I am hoping to see a lot of what the girls did well last season."
David City went 11-13 a year ago, its best season since the 2014-15 season when the Scouts went 13-11. Schlautman is hoping to build on that success with a team that didn't lose any seniors and returns seven juniors.
The Scouts averaged just over 38 points a game last year and know that number will need to increase if they want to win more games.
Incoming senior Lauren Vandenberg was the team's leading scorer with 11 points per game. Incoming juniors Neely Berhns and Emily Johnson finished the season with 8.1 and 7.6 ppg, respectively.
Vandenberg also led David City in rebounds with just over nine a game, but without summer league or camps Schlautman, will have to find a different time to implement his offensive changes.
"The biggest challenge has been being a new coach and not being able to go to summer league and camps," he said. "Those would have been the time to implement new plays and test some things out."
The abnormal summer hasn't stopped David City from trying to improve.
Attendance at open gyms has been high, and the team has shown its taking it seriously, according to Schlautman.
"The team has looked very eager to work hard in open gyms since we didn’t get to go to summer league and had to miss a couple of other camps early in the summer," he said. "They have been putting in a lot of work both in the gym and on their own."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
