DC adjusts to new coach in atypical summer

Samuel Schlautman's first season as David City head girls basketball coach has started as anything but typical.

The Scouts would have preferred a summer with camps and leagues to install the new system and plays that they'll be using in the winter. However, Schlautman didn't even see his team until June 1 when the NSAA allowed programs to start weight lifting. David City did't step on the court for basketball activities for another 21 days.

Once those activities commenced, one main focus has been shooting.

"The goals of open gyms is to get as many shots up as we can," Schlautman said. "Due to that lost time, the more shots we can get up, the better."

Schlautman has been at David City for five years serving as an assistant for the boys basketball team, but after last year's coach Beth Bohuslavsky left to become the head coach at her alma mater, Seward, he applied to take over.

While Schlautman doesn't have experience as a head coach, he believes his time being an assistant has taught him valuable lessons that will lead to on-the-court success.

Of course, it helps to have everyone from last year's team returning, including a pair of 6-footers.