DC boys win relay gold at Milford

The David City sprinting crew and hurdler Dylan Vodicka won a gold medal in the 400-meter relay and the Scouts earned 12 medals on April 13 in Milford.

Caden Denker, Jack McKay, Seth Golden and Dylan Vodicka hit the line in 46.10 seconds and edged out a team from Elmwood-Murdock by .36 for first place.

Denker and McKay have been regular medalists in sprinting events while Vodicka has done the same in the hurdles and won multiple medals at each event.

That was true again in Milford where on their own, that trio accounted for seven more medals to go with the relay gold.

"The Scouts, overall, had a great meet at Milford," boys coach Drew Rodine said. "The throwers had personal bests and runners had quality times as we reach the halfway point in the season. It is great to see the success our athletes are gaining due to the work and dedication they have put into the season."

Vodicka was fourth in the discus and the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Denker took the runner-up spot in both the 200 and the triple jump. McKay won silver in the 400 and was fifth in the 200.