DC girls turn up the defense

SRC led Osceola by a point after the first quarter but failed to score 10 or more points until the fourth quarter. Colin Wingard led the Huskies with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

SRC trailed 31-29 early in the third when St. Francis scored nine in a row and pulled away for good. The Huskies had it down to five in the third but were forced to foul and send the Flyers to the line where they made 16 of 20. Wingard had 15 and seven rebounds while Hunter Long had five assists.

Husky girls split a pair

The SRC girls defeated East Butler 38-26 and fell to Osceola 31-29 in hoops action last week.

Allie Neujahr had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Huskies took an 18-15 lead at the half and extended it to 26-18 for the fourth quarter. SRC led 22-16 the following night at the start of the fourth then gave up 15 points in the final eight minutes. The Huskies committed 23 turnovers. Neujahr scored 11 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

