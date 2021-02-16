DC girls turn up the defense

David City girls basketball held two opponents under 20 points, another to just over 30 and won three straight last week.
DC opened with a 49-32 win over Cross County on Feb. 8 that saw Lauren Vandenberg score 18 points and the Scout defense shut out the Cougars in the fourth quarter.
David City took down Madison 43-19 two nights later, struggled to hit shots but grabbed 12 offensive rebounds. Neely Behrns had 16 and hit four 3-pointers.
David City finished the week with a 40-18 win over Wilber-Clatonia, shutting out the Wolverines in the second quarter. Vandenberg had 13 and Behrns 11.
DC boys drop two of three
The Scout boys faced the same opponents, defeating 58-55 while also losing to Cross County 56-38 and Wilber-Clatonia 47-34.
Cross County led 16-5 after the first quarter. Caden Denker led David City with 17 points. Scoring and statistics were unavailable for the Madison win. Jordan Kracl had 12 points and Denker 11 in the loss to Wilber-Clatonia.
Husky boys skid continues
The Shelby-Rising City boys saw their losing skid stretch to five games following a 50-37 loss to Osceola on Saturday and 57-50 defeat to Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday.
SRC led Osceola by a point after the first quarter but failed to score 10 or more points until the fourth quarter. Colin Wingard led the Huskies with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
SRC trailed 31-29 early in the third when St. Francis scored nine in a row and pulled away for good. The Huskies had it down to five in the third but were forced to foul and send the Flyers to the line where they made 16 of 20. Wingard had 15 and seven rebounds while Hunter Long had five assists.
Husky girls split a pair
The SRC girls defeated East Butler 38-26 and fell to Osceola 31-29 in hoops action last week.
Allie Neujahr had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Huskies took an 18-15 lead at the half and extended it to 26-18 for the fourth quarter. SRC led 22-16 the following night at the start of the fourth then gave up 15 points in the final eight minutes. The Huskies committed 23 turnovers. Neujahr scored 11 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
